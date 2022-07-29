ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How will Illinois spend $760B settlement from opioid lawsuit?

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yXa8_0gy1pVs100

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory board to determine how to spend funds won in a $760 million settlement with opioid drug makers.

Earlier this year, Illinois was part of a $26 billion national settlement.

The new board will make recommendations on how to allocate the funds.

“The pain and devastation caused by the opioid crisis and opioid addiction in Illinois is not felt by any one region of the state or any one political party,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “It’s felt by everybody. That is why I am committed to continuing to work collaboratively and on a bipartisan basis within state and nationally to hold accountable those involved in creating and fostering our nation’s opioid crisis.”

The first payout of relief funds could be sent out in early October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 47

2bad.demssuck
2d ago

I don’t know why they are even making this a public announcement….. there is not one person in the state that will see that money. How about you reinvest in the state fat boy…. Take that money to help lower property taxes, help people get homes, set up vocational schools for those that don’t want to do college, help people that are less fortunate than others….. there is a laundry list they have that the money can be used for…but…they won’t!

Reply
13
Alisa Bycroft
2d ago

The monies will be misused, will line politicians' pockets and misspent. It's Illinois, after all...

Reply(1)
38
Angie Moore
2d ago

Why is the money given to the state? The families of loved ones who overdosed should be compensated.

Reply(2)
14
Related
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
WAND TV

Hundreds of millions coming to Illinois in opioid settlement

CHICAGO, Ill (WAND) – Illinois’ cut of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement could reach hundreds of millions of dollars over the next two decades. “Could total as much as $760 million over the next 18 years,” Governor JB Pritzker told reporters in Chicago on Friday. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois receives $760 million settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
Illinois Business Journal

Pritzker administration issues second wave of cannabis dispensary licenses

177 total licenses have been awarded to 100 percent social equity applicants; further expanding Illinois’ historic cannabis program. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) issued 28 additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries for 185 licenses on Friday, July 29, 2022. These awardees join the 149 conditional licenses issued by the Department on July 22, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 177. The Department’s Adult Use Cannabis webpage has been updated to include the latest awardees.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks

Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Analysis puts Illinois near the top for best health care states

(The Center Square) – A new report on the best and worst states for health care gives favorable reviews for Illinois. The financial website MoneyGeek analyzed a wide array of statistics, from health outcomes, to health access and cost to determine how states rank in terms of health care.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Illinois COVID infections continue to rise

The number of new COVID infections in Illinois continued to creep up this week - with more than 35,000 new cases recorded since last week. Through the month of July, Illinois' number of new cases grew each week - at 27,500 on July 8th to this week. Health officials say the actual total is likely higher - with many people testing positive using home tests, and not reporting to local agencies.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nexstar Media Inc
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Gov. JB Pritzker announces executive order to combat opioid crisis

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed an executive order aimed at battling the state’s opioid crisis. The executive order establishes an advisory board on opioid settlement, which will work to make recommendations on how to spend opioid relief funds to the Illinois Opioid Steering Committee. The relief funds will be coming to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

Illinois lawmakers look for new solutions to gun violence

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More communities are impacted by mass shootings each year, but Illinois lawmakers know there are also shootings every day that get less attention. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force wants to help every community stay safe. While laws in recent years have addressed gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

Political funds over labor amendment to Illinois’ Constitution lopsided

(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations has seen more financial support from supporters of the measure than from opponents. Critics of Amendment 1 say the measure will unconstitutionally enshrine union powers in the Illinois Constitution,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy