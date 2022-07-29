How will Illinois spend $760B settlement from opioid lawsuit?

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory board to determine how to spend funds won in a $760 million settlement with opioid drug makers.

Earlier this year, Illinois was part of a $26 billion national settlement.

The new board will make recommendations on how to allocate the funds.

“The pain and devastation caused by the opioid crisis and opioid addiction in Illinois is not felt by any one region of the state or any one political party,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “It’s felt by everybody. That is why I am committed to continuing to work collaboratively and on a bipartisan basis within state and nationally to hold accountable those involved in creating and fostering our nation’s opioid crisis.”

The first payout of relief funds could be sent out in early October.

