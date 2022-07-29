What is in Store for Regeneron (REGN) This Earnings Season?

www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Narrowly Beat
CLB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 12 cents a share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This is attributable to the reported quarter’s revenues being in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marginally beating the same. However, the bottom line worsened from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per share. This downside is attributable to the year-over-year increase in expenses.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks We Think Could Beat the Market in the Second Half of 2022
AbbVie's solid product lineup, juicy dividend, and reasonable valuation should help keep its momentum going. AstraZeneca offers several reasons for investors to be bullish over the near term and long term. Johnson & Johnson should benefit as investors look for safe havens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Up 1.1% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike
CFR - Free Report) have gained 1.1% following the release of second-quarter 2022 results. The company reported earnings per share of $1.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. It increased marginally from the prior-year quarter figure of $1.80. The results were driven by higher net interest income (NII) on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Momentum Stocks for August After a Fabulous July
Wall Street had a dream run in July as major indexes recorded their best monthly performance since November 2020. The U.S. stock markets suffered a bloody blow in the first half of 2022. Except for the second half of March, Wall Street failed to see any rally. Complete devastation of...
Zacks.com
Seagen's (SGEN) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
SGEN - Free Report) reported a loss of 73 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 82 cents. The company had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues in the second...
Zacks.com
Stocks' Best Month Since 2020: Top ETF Areas of July
Stocks in the United States and Europe had their biggest monthly increase since November 2020 on upbeat earnings and expectations of slower Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Investors’ hope that slowing inflation and slowing growth may keep the Fed to ease plans to push up interest rates boosted equities throughout the month. Cheaper valuation after a downbeat first-half also aided equities.
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Annaly (NLY) Stock Up 3.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII Rises
NLY - Free Report) rallied 3.6% following the release of its better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. NLY reported second-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of 30 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The figure remained flat compared with the year-ago quarter. NLY registered a year-over-year...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN)
ILMN - Free Report) , is the $32 billion leader of genetic sequencing equipment for biotechnology companies and research labs around the world. San Diego based Illumina provides tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function. Using its proprietary technologies, the company delivers innovative sequencing and array-based solutions for genotyping, copy number variation analysis, methylation studies, and gene expression profiling of DNA and RNA.
Business Insider
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
via.news
Southwestern Energy And Ares Capital Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Southwestern Energy, Schlumberger, and Wipro Limited. Rank Financial Asset Price.
Apple, Amazon And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares jumped 106.7% to $21.69 after nearly 99.4% of shares were redeemed by CCNB shareholders. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 27.8% to $230.00 on continued post-IPO volatility. SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI surged 26.9% to $6.84. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 22.4% to $7.18. The company...
Pfizer Stock Turns Higher After Covid Sales Power Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Boost
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, as well as record revenues, while nudging its full-year profit forecast higher amid improving sales of its Covid treatments. Pfizer said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.04 per share,...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Stock Market Today – 8/1: Stocks Set for Muted Open as Second-Quarter Earnings Rolls On
U.S. stock-index futures were flat to lower ahead of the first trading day of August after Wall Street finished its best month since 2020 amid ongoing uncertainty about the direction of the economy and whether earnings will continue to beat expectations amid still-rampant inflation and rising interest rates. On Wall...
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Passes Inflection Point; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals
Apple (AAPL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) made bullish moves Friday following earnings. Exxon and CVX stock offered early entries above their 50-day lines as they move up the right side of proper bases. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures.
Comments / 0