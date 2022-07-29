Thurman, Ray Winston

nrvnews.com
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wasena skateboard park closes as bridge is scheduled for a makeover this fallCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rescued Roanoke T-shirts raise money for heartworm positive petsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
New green bike lanes promote safety for drivers and cyclistsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Garst, Dolly Alls
Mary Frances (Dolly) Garst, age 86, of Blacksburg passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. She was born in Montgomery Co., VA on May 24, 1936, to the late James and Mary Sarver Alls. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Don A. Garst, a son J. Wayne Garst, sister Janie Gray, and a brother Harry Alls.
NRVNews
Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth
It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors of the Salem Civic Center didn’t open until 7 p.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds from getting in line early for Friday night’s Hank Williams Jr. concert. “It’s kind of surreal. I’ve listened to him all my life and finally getting...
NRVNews
Dunn, Steven Edward
Steven Edward Dunn, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV. Born April 5, 1963, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late James Edward and Mildred Lorene Burke Dunn. Steve had worked for the Town of Rich Creek. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. Also, he enjoyed cooking meals on the grill.
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
WSET
Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
wfxrtv.com
All county combine held in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Saturday afternoon the Hidden Valley Youth Sports Association held their first all county combine. Kids from ages 10-15 got the chance to put their skills to the test and train with professionals from N2Athletex based in the area. The athletes got the chance to perform...
WSLS
“The Last Inning” returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark
SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents. “It’s a combination of...
NRVNews
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
WSLS
FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
pcpatriot.com
Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly
Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
WSLS
‘Hometown Hustle’ season two filming kicks off in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A local YouTube series is looking to highlight the everyday lives of entrepreneurs and their businesses – “Hometown Hustle” has started filming for its second season. The show is hosted by Natalie Hodge, a Martinsville-born woman who owns Rudy’s Girl Media. “I...
NRVNews
Active Threat Trainings in Radford
The Radford City Police Department has been participating in active threat trainings throughout the month of July. The first two trainings were put on through-Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, or LSU-NCBRT/ACE. LSU-NCBRT/ACE, along with the top subject matter experts in the...
WSLS
Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges
Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer who has been found guilty on all charges he faces in the Jan. 6 riots, has submitted a letter to the judge presiding over his case. Robertson was found guilty of the following on April 11:. Obstruction of an official proceeding and...
Blue Ridge Muse
FloydFest belongs in our county
Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club. He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his...
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
Guard Jaydon Young selects Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech added another prospect in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday night when North Carolina native Jaydon Young announced he was going to continue his basketball career in Blacksburg. Jaydon is the second player to join Virginia Tech's 2023 class, joining Georgia guard Brandon Rechsteiner. Young, a 6'4" 190-pound...
