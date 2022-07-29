ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Thurman, Ray Winston

By NRV News
NRVNews
 2 days ago
nrvnews.com

NRVNews

Garst, Dolly Alls

Mary Frances (Dolly) Garst, age 86, of Blacksburg passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. She was born in Montgomery Co., VA on May 24, 1936, to the late James and Mary Sarver Alls. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Don A. Garst, a son J. Wayne Garst, sister Janie Gray, and a brother Harry Alls.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth

It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors of the Salem Civic Center didn’t open until 7 p.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds from getting in line early for Friday night’s Hank Williams Jr. concert. “It’s kind of surreal. I’ve listened to him all my life and finally getting...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Dunn, Steven Edward

Steven Edward Dunn, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV. Born April 5, 1963, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late James Edward and Mildred Lorene Burke Dunn. Steve had worked for the Town of Rich Creek. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. Also, he enjoyed cooking meals on the grill.
PEARISBURG, VA
Christiansburg, VA
Christiansburg, VA
WSET

Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3

Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All county combine held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Saturday afternoon the Hidden Valley Youth Sports Association held their first all county combine. Kids from ages 10-15 got the chance to put their skills to the test and train with professionals from N2Athletex based in the area. The athletes got the chance to perform...
ROANOKE, VA
Rebecca Cole
WSLS

“The Last Inning” returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents. “It’s a combination of...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!

Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly

Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Active Threat Trainings in Radford

The Radford City Police Department has been participating in active threat trainings throughout the month of July. The first two trainings were put on through-Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, or LSU-NCBRT/ACE. LSU-NCBRT/ACE, along with the top subject matter experts in the...
RADFORD, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

FloydFest belongs in our county

Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club. He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his...
FLOYD, VA
wfirnews.com

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
247Sports

Guard Jaydon Young selects Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added another prospect in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday night when North Carolina native Jaydon Young announced he was going to continue his basketball career in Blacksburg. Jaydon is the second player to join Virginia Tech's 2023 class, joining Georgia guard Brandon Rechsteiner. Young, a 6'4" 190-pound...

