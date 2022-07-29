Austintown homeowners to build back Woodside Lake

www.wfmj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel Maven
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
Farrell native aims to stabilize neighborhoods by making renters homeowners
The Farrell Housing program broke ground on the final phase of The Home Program. First News met the Farrell Native who came back to her hometown to make this all possible.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Iconic YSU Parking Deck demolished
The landscape of Youngstown State University will look quite different when returning students move onto campus for the Fall semester in four weeks. Heavy equipment was brought in the demolish the nearly half-century-old M60 Parking Deck last week at the corner of Lincoln and Fifth Avenues. The demolition clears the...
Wheatland, Hermitage residents to vote on potential merger
Residents in Wheatland and Hermitage will decide in November whether or not to merge the two municipalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
WFMJ.com
Grove City community fights potential landfill location proven to be radioactive
Over in Pennsylvania, it's a landfill causing some concern. People living in and around Grove City met Friday evening to determine how they can stop a landfill that closed decades ago from reopening after there's plans to build a new one on the same property. Frustrated yet passionate Grove City...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 1st
Vindicator file photo / August 1, 1990 | Lisa Conti, a disc jockey at radio station WBBG “Oldies 93” spent five days living atop a Naegele billboard on Boardman-Poland Road 32 years ago to raise 2 million pennies for J. Ford Crandall Easter Seal Center. Her effort exceeded its goal, raising $22,250 for the cause.
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 Investigates: Structural issues not as bad as originally thought for Youngstown’s Park Vista
Three weeks ago, we reported on structural problems at Youngstown's Park Vista Independent Living Apartments. Since then, the residents have learned the problems aren't as bad as originally thought.
Business expands to Eastwood Mall property
Flynn's Tire and Auto is expanding and it's moving to the Eastwood Mall Complex.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
WFMJ.com
Average Valley gas prices drop 23 cents in Ohio
The price for a gallon of gas in Ohio has dropped 23 cents over the past week according to Triple A which says the Ohio average price is $3.93. That’s 28 cents lower than the current national average of $4.21. That drop is also reflected here in the Valley,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Calcutta, Hanover firefighters returning home after Kentucky flood rescue
Firefighters from two Columbiana County fire departments headed back home late Sunday after spending three days helping search and rescue efforts in a flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky community. A crew made up of firefighters from the Calcutta and Hanover fire departments say they wrapped up their participation in Operation Hazard Kentucky...
point2homes.com
3827 Grace Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Come see this lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home that features many updates. If you love to entertain, then you will enjoy a spacious living room that connects to a eat in kitchen and dining room. Enjoy backyard get togethers out on the covered patio that is a wonderful place to relax and take in the beautiful private wooded scenery. If you need to cool off from the summer heat, enjoy your 27 foot above ground pool! All pool equipment stays with the house and is in working order! The home sits on almost half an acre, has a fenced in yard, and is located on a dead end street. The location gives you a peaceful retreat, but also the perks of being close to shopping and expressways. The many updates include Roof (2021), plumbing (2022), flooring (2021 and 2022), furnace (approx 6 years old), water softener 2022, landscaping (2021), sliding glass door (2021), fresh paint (2022), and back patio is approx 8 years old. Schedule your showing right away!
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy proposes $626M investment to reduce number and length of power outages
FirstEnergy has announced plans for a $626 million investment that includes equipment that the utility says would reduce the number and duration of power outages in the Valley and other parts of Ohio. According to a news release, the so-called Ohio Grid Mod II plan filed with the Public Utilities...
WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: Calcutta, Hanover firefighters continue flood rescue efforts in Kentucky
The Calcutta and Hanover Fire Departments have wrapped up day two of Operation Flood Rescue in Kentucky. The second day saw the departments deployed to the city of Jackson where they performed 12 searches and three rescues with the Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Division of Wildlife. Additionally, the departments...
WFMJ.com
Lordstown fire chief & Trumbull Co. EMA voice concerns over Ultium Cells safety
Ultium Cells is test-running batteries, gearing up to start production next month. This comes as a handful of workers went to the hospital from chemical exposure over the weekend. With the plant's unique safety concerns, the county and first responders said there is a lot they need to learn before...
20 Federal tenants get extension to vacate, but no financial help from city
The letter states that the city will not provide any financial help to the tenants in order for them to relocate.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
Comments / 3