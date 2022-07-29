ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Austintown homeowners to build back Woodside Lake

By Matt Stone
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmj.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Iconic YSU Parking Deck demolished

The landscape of Youngstown State University will look quite different when returning students move onto campus for the Fall semester in four weeks. Heavy equipment was brought in the demolish the nearly half-century-old M60 Parking Deck last week at the corner of Lincoln and Fifth Avenues. The demolition clears the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Austintown, OH
Government
City
Austintown, OH
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 1st

Vindicator file photo / August 1, 1990 | Lisa Conti, a disc jockey at radio station WBBG “Oldies 93” spent five days living atop a Naegele billboard on Boardman-Poland Road 32 years ago to raise 2 million pennies for J. Ford Crandall Easter Seal Center. Her effort exceeded its goal, raising $22,250 for the cause.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Sunset#Urban Construction
WFMJ.com

Average Valley gas prices drop 23 cents in Ohio

The price for a gallon of gas in Ohio has dropped 23 cents over the past week according to Triple A which says the Ohio average price is $3.93. That’s 28 cents lower than the current national average of $4.21. That drop is also reflected here in the Valley,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Calcutta, Hanover firefighters returning home after Kentucky flood rescue

Firefighters from two Columbiana County fire departments headed back home late Sunday after spending three days helping search and rescue efforts in a flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky community. A crew made up of firefighters from the Calcutta and Hanover fire departments say they wrapped up their participation in Operation Hazard Kentucky...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
point2homes.com

3827 Grace Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Come see this lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home that features many updates. If you love to entertain, then you will enjoy a spacious living room that connects to a eat in kitchen and dining room. Enjoy backyard get togethers out on the covered patio that is a wonderful place to relax and take in the beautiful private wooded scenery. If you need to cool off from the summer heat, enjoy your 27 foot above ground pool! All pool equipment stays with the house and is in working order! The home sits on almost half an acre, has a fenced in yard, and is located on a dead end street. The location gives you a peaceful retreat, but also the perks of being close to shopping and expressways. The many updates include Roof (2021), plumbing (2022), flooring (2021 and 2022), furnace (approx 6 years old), water softener 2022, landscaping (2021), sliding glass door (2021), fresh paint (2022), and back patio is approx 8 years old. Schedule your showing right away!
KENT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy