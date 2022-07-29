Luciano Pavarotti to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

spectrumnews1.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
dancingastronaut.com
Win two VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and more for DJ Diesel’s two California shows [Giveaway]
Dancing Astronaut has teamed up with none other than the legend DJ Diesel for back-to-back giveaways for both his San Jose show on August 5 and his Los Angeles show on August 6. Both hosted by Insomniac Events, the August 5 show will be hosted at San Jose Civic Center with Rusko, Yookie, Chee, and Celo while the August 6 date will take place at the Hollywood Palladium with Whipped Cream, YEHME2, Chee, and Celo.
NBC Los Angeles
A Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut Is Rocking the Original Randy's
The thrill of a well-loved SoCal institution paying a photo-fun and flavorful homage to another major source of local pride is a real one, but it isn't something that occurs as often as we'd like. But as July 2022 ends Randy's Donuts is serving its celebrated sweets with a side...
Finding Overlooked Midcentury Beauty in South L.A.
Jerald Cooper’s career began in music, managing artists like Young Guru (Jay-Z’s audio engineer) and Ama Lou, a British R&B singer-songwriter whom he eventually signed to Interscope. But after years of working in music production and creative direction for artists, Cincinnati-born Cooper was feeling burnt out creatively, until a stroll in his native Midwest neighborhood sparked an idea. Frustrated by circular conversations about gentrification with no clear solutions offered, Cooper realized that many people in his community didn’t even know the architectural significance of the buildings around them. “You want to save the hood, but what are the basic things that...
streetfoodblog.com
4 Eating places to Attempt This Weekend in Los Angeles
Each Friday our editors compile a trusty checklist of suggestions to reply probably the most urgent of questions: “The place ought to I eat?“ Right here now are 4 locations to take a look at this weekend in Los Angeles. And for those who want some concepts on the place to drink, try our al fresco cocktails map for the most recent.
point2homes.com
1323 S Carmelina Ave 108, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90025
Listed by Thomas Hilal with Nourmand & Associates-BH Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1323 S Carmelina Ave Español?. Fantastic one bedroom/one bathroom condo that is located on the border of Santa Monica and West LA. This unit which is light and bright faces the building's charming courtyard, This recently updated unit features brand new paint and carpet, new counter tops, a designer finished bathroom and one parking spot. The building which is gated, features laundry and mail facilities. Close to all the best the Westside has to offer! Live your best life in this unit!
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
lastheplace.com
The Best Cosmetic Procedures That Are In Demand In LA
Data shared by the Census Bureau and the ASPS shows that the Los Angeles metro area alone has 2.3 times as many plastic surgeons per capita as New York’s metro area, according to the LA Business Journal. Los Angeles has always been the center of plastic surgery in the country. Over the past two decades, people invested in plastic surgery procedures, such as breast implants and full face lifts that guaranteed visible results. However, beauty enthusiasts in LA have shifted their mindset to natural and non-invasive treatments.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
foxla.com
'It's surreal!' Couple over the moon after proposal on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A local couple is elated after getting engaged on the newly reopened Sixth Street Bridge. The viaduct opened on July 9, connecting Boyle Heights to the downtown arts district, and Joan Zamora and Ray Peña went to the bridge the day after, on July 10. "I've...
larchmontbuzz.com
28-Story Residential and Retail Development Proposed for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd.
28-story, 290-unit mixed use project proposed by Carmel Partners for 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd. The Carmel Partners development group has proposed a new 28-story, 290-unit mixed use (residential and retail) project for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. and across La Cienega from the Temple Beth Am synagogue.
nationalblackguide.com
Mom and Daughter Open 2nd Black-Owned Apparel Store in Century City Mall, 5 Mins From Beverly Hills
Entrepreneurs Lakeisha Jackson and her daughter, Katelyn, the owners of lifestyle athleisure brand SGH (Sweat. Grind. Hustle) Apparel, have made history again with the opening of their second apparel store. This time, their newest location is located at Westfield Century City Mall in Century City, California just five minutes away from Beverly Hills.
Alley near Nipsey Hussle murder site to be closed because of crime
An alley next to the site where the late rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered in South Los Angeles will be closed temporarily to mitigate what the Los Angeles Police Department described as continuous and violent crime in the area.
point2homes.com
1050 S Grand Ave 609, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90015
Don't miss the opportunity to own the best 2 BED/ 2 BATH CORNER unit with HIGH CEILING and separate STORAGE (in the basement) at Ten50, DTLA's newest luxury high-rise condo located in the desirable South Park District! This unit has direct access to the luxury amenity deck which includes a swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ and gym, it is one of 5 non penthouse units with HIGH CEILINGS (approx. 12 ft) with UPGRADED waterproof and scratch resistant LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. This unit has NO CONNECTING WALLS to other units. This unit comes with 2 PARKING SPACES assigned in addition to 13 GUEST PARKING spaces (include 2 handicap guest spaces) in the building. This unit is SMART HOME ENABLED, with motor shades and lighting that can be controlled by voice or app. The elegant hallway from the front door leads to the second bedroom, which is equipped with an oversized window with city view and a large walk-in custom closet. Next to the second bedroom is a full bathroom. Across from the bathroom is a space-efficient closet housing the washer/dryer and shelving storage. Further into the unit is the master suite with upgraded walk in closet and attached bath equipped with a generously-sized standing shower and dual sink vanity. The core of the unit is the spacious open living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with Carrera marble countertop, backsplash and island that doubles as counter seating for your guests. Other premium fixtures include lacquer-finished Domus & Domus Italian cabinetry, Bertazzoni induction cooktop, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch panelized dishwasher, and stainless-steel oven. The LARGE DINING area is a rarity among two bedroom units in this building. Oversized windows throughout the unit afford panoramic views and abundant natural light to fully experience Downtown LA. The building has resort-style amenities including a large 6th-floor outdoor terrace that consists of a sundeck with pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, pool table, and lounge chairs. Within the 6th-floor you will find other luxuries such as a spacious clubhouse, large gym, and screening room. The lobby and elevators are monitored by 24-hour concierge and overnight security. Ten50 is located within walking distance to most major banks, South Park Commons, Grand Hope Park, South Park Pharmacy & Grocery, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, The Palm, Mastro's, Capital Grille, new and trendy Proper and Hoxton Hotels, Healthy Spot, Crypto Arena, LA Live, Regal 4D theaters, Fig and 7th, and so much more!
Irvine Attorney Sues Airline Over Child Vaccination Snafu
An Irvine attorney filed court papers today alleging his family was denied boarding of a return flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in the spring unless their 2-year-old child received the coronavirus, then denied boarding again even after getting the child a shot and tested negative.
spectrumnews1.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
