Luciano Pavarotti to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Don't miss the opportunity to own the best 2 BED/ 2 BATH CORNER unit with HIGH CEILING and separate STORAGE (in the basement) at Ten50, DTLA's newest luxury high-rise condo located in the desirable South Park District! This unit has direct access to the luxury amenity deck which includes a swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ and gym, it is one of 5 non penthouse units with HIGH CEILINGS (approx. 12 ft) with UPGRADED waterproof and scratch resistant LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. This unit has NO CONNECTING WALLS to other units. This unit comes with 2 PARKING SPACES assigned in addition to 13 GUEST PARKING spaces (include 2 handicap guest spaces) in the building. This unit is SMART HOME ENABLED, with motor shades and lighting that can be controlled by voice or app. The elegant hallway from the front door leads to the second bedroom, which is equipped with an oversized window with city view and a large walk-in custom closet. Next to the second bedroom is a full bathroom. Across from the bathroom is a space-efficient closet housing the washer/dryer and shelving storage. Further into the unit is the master suite with upgraded walk in closet and attached bath equipped with a generously-sized standing shower and dual sink vanity. The core of the unit is the spacious open living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with Carrera marble countertop, backsplash and island that doubles as counter seating for your guests. Other premium fixtures include lacquer-finished Domus & Domus Italian cabinetry, Bertazzoni induction cooktop, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch panelized dishwasher, and stainless-steel oven. The LARGE DINING area is a rarity among two bedroom units in this building. Oversized windows throughout the unit afford panoramic views and abundant natural light to fully experience Downtown LA. The building has resort-style amenities including a large 6th-floor outdoor terrace that consists of a sundeck with pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, pool table, and lounge chairs. Within the 6th-floor you will find other luxuries such as a spacious clubhouse, large gym, and screening room. The lobby and elevators are monitored by 24-hour concierge and overnight security. Ten50 is located within walking distance to most major banks, South Park Commons, Grand Hope Park, South Park Pharmacy & Grocery, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, The Palm, Mastro's, Capital Grille, new and trendy Proper and Hoxton Hotels, Healthy Spot, Crypto Arena, LA Live, Regal 4D theaters, Fig and 7th, and so much more!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO