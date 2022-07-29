Garst, Dolly Alls

nrvnews.com
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wasena skateboard park closes as bridge is scheduled for a makeover this fallCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rescued Roanoke T-shirts raise money for heartworm positive petsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
New green bike lanes promote safety for drivers and cyclistsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Mullins, Tonya Openshaw
Tonya Ann Openshaw Mullins, 48 of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home. Tonya was born on March 27, 1974, in York, PA and was a daughter of Carl Leonard Openshaw, Jr. and Mary Ann Thomas Messina (Steve). She was preceded...
NRVNews
Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth
It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
NRVNews
Thurman, Ray Winston
Ray Winston Thurman, 79 of Christiansburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Thurman; and his parents, Drefuss Thurman and June Thurman. Ray is survived by his children, Angie Wade (Gary) and Amy French (David); grandchildren, Lake Smith, Dustin Wade, Rebecca...
NRVNews
Ramey, Bobby Gene
Bobby Gene Ramey, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center with his daughter by his side. Born February 12, 1944 in Grundy, Virginia ( Buchanan County), he was the son of the late William Ellis Ramey and Nora Jane Dales Ramey. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leon Ramey and C.A. Ramey.
NRVNews
Dunn, Steven Edward
Steven Edward Dunn, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV. Born April 5, 1963, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late James Edward and Mildred Lorene Burke Dunn. Steve had worked for the Town of Rich Creek. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. Also, he enjoyed cooking meals on the grill.
NRVNews
Poff, Daniel Joseph
Daniel (Danl) Joseph Poff, 24, of Radford, VA, left this world as a result of an ATV accident on July 4, 2022. Daniel was born July 11, 1997 in Floyd, VA. He was the son of Dale and Reva Poff. Daniel was the youngest of the 3 Poff boys that...
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
NRVNews
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
wfxrtv.com
All county combine held in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Saturday afternoon the Hidden Valley Youth Sports Association held their first all county combine. Kids from ages 10-15 got the chance to put their skills to the test and train with professionals from N2Athletex based in the area. The athletes got the chance to perform...
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors of the Salem Civic Center didn’t open until 7 p.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds from getting in line early for Friday night’s Hank Williams Jr. concert. “It’s kind of surreal. I’ve listened to him all my life and finally getting...
WSET
Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
WSLS
FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
pcpatriot.com
Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly
Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
WDBJ7.com
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to receive statewide preservation award
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church required several years, and a major commitment from the Catholic Church and the Roanoke congregation. Now the church is receiving a statewide award for historic preservation. The work started in 2014 with replacement of the steeples, ravaged by time,...
WSLS
‘Hometown Hustle’ season two filming kicks off in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A local YouTube series is looking to highlight the everyday lives of entrepreneurs and their businesses – “Hometown Hustle” has started filming for its second season. The show is hosted by Natalie Hodge, a Martinsville-born woman who owns Rudy’s Girl Media. “I...
WDBJ7.com
Prep underway for 41st Steppin’ Out festival
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Preparations are underway for the Steppin’ Out festival in downtown Blacksburg August 5-6. Right now, there are more than 250 vendors from up and down the east coast scheduled to attend. There will be live music each day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. On...
Blue Ridge Muse
FloydFest belongs in our county
Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club. He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his...
