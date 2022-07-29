Eny Lee Parker’s New Affordable Lighting Line Is Meant to Be Styled in Unordinary Ways

www.domino.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
domino
Power Through Dirt and Grime on Your Floors With the Best Steam Mops
Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Dated 1990s Bathroom Gets an Accessible Upgrade with MCM Flair
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s important for everyone to have a home that they feel, well, at home in. For the more than one in four Americans who have a disability that affects their daily lives, design can impact more than just home-y feelings — it’s also a matter of functionality and comfort.
yankodesign.com
Absolutely ingenious flat-pack travel kettle comes with bellow-inspired expanding design
A winner of the Red Dot Design Concept Award last year, the ‘Folding Kettle for Travel’ demonstrates how a simple eureka moment can help create a product so clever, it’ll have you wondering why nobody ever thought of it before. The Folding Kettle comes with a flat-pack design that opens up rather cleverly, expanding its volume while creating a kettle that’s stable enough to stand vertically on any surface. “Due to its unique storage structure, the capacity of this travel-friendly folding kettle after unfolding is approximately 1.2 litres”, says C60 Design’s team lead Chu Wenbao. “It has three main characteristics: simple operation, easy storage, and a minimal aesthetic.” The kettle’s travel-friendly design borrows a lot from a travel iron. It’s compact when you need it to be, and functional when opened. It also has a detachable cable that allows you to connect it to a power outlet to heat water wherever you are.
architizer.com
Cumulus Studio Designs Practical Modern Hill House Adapted to the Realities of Life on the Farm
Hill House – Both brief and design were a reflection of the location and the realities of life on an established farm in Tasmania’s Northern Midlands. The owners wanted a modern two-bedroom house, a welcoming space that would create a calm separation between work and home. They asked for light interiors, a sense of volume in the living area, and a design flexible enough to accommodate future additions for a growing family. Because of the location and modest budget, we focussed on a simple design, providing a warm retreat from the region’s harsh weather, maximizing natural light, and prioritizing the property’s striking views.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen
Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
Aldi’s Outdoor Dining Sale Is Almost Hotter than That Last Heatwave
It may be almost August, but summer is not over yet. If you’ve always fantasized about having the perfect backyard cooking setup, where you can grill and have friends over from the comfort of your own space, here’s your big chance. Aldi is here to assist in making...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, a person at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville was quick to whip out their camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was not heeded...
sneakernews.com
Daniel Arsham And The Shoe Surgeon Recreate Four Classic Air Jordans For Latest Exhibit
Daniel Arsham’s work primarily resides in the realm of homage, as the artist has previously created dilapidated sculptures of luxury cars, Spalding balls, and even a box of Frosted Flakes. And though stone is typically his medium of choice, Arsham is going an entirely different route for his latest exhibition — entitled “Le Modulor du Basketball” — commissioning The Shoe Surgeon to create four one-of-a-kind Air Jordan replicas.
General Mills’ Monster Cereals Return in KAWS-Designed Boxes
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- General Mills’ beloved Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and – for the first time in nearly a decade – Frute Brute Monster Cereals are back with the limited-edition release of four KAWS-designed boxes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005507/en/ General Mills’ Monster Cereals Return in KAWS-Designed Boxes (Photo: Business Wire)
Drake Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Young Money Reunion Concert
Click here to read the full article. Drake has postponed tonight’s Young Money Reunion show, the last installment of his three-day event dubbed “October World Weekend,” which was to be held t Toronto’s History. On Monday (Aug. 1) — the day of the scheduled event — the rapper posted an explanation on his Instagram stories sharing that he has tested positive for COVID. He confirmed the reunion, which includes Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, would be rescheduled “to the soonest date possible” and ended his note expressing he was “so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples, but they're even more hush-hush regarding their three children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after dating since 2000, welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012. In 2017, they were joined by twins Rumi and Sir.
womenfitness.net
Women’s Plus-Size Wide Band Pull-on Straight Leg Pant with Tummy Control
Look and feel great with Slimsation. If you think it isn’t possible to look fabulous and feel comfortable at the same time think again. Slimsation offers you comfortable slimming styles with a flexible tummy control panel making you feel 10 pounds lighter in seconds. The secret is our flexible...
Seniors are sitting pretty in the best power-lift recliner we can find on Amazon
Taking an afternoon snooze in this power-lift recliner from Amazon which assists with mobility as it extends and lifts with the power of a button.
People
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer is still in full swing, which means all the summer fashion staples you can't get enough of are still fair game. If you think your warm-weather wardrobe is lacking and you want to grab some new pieces to get it in shape, Amazon's outlet is packed with amazing deals right now on some of the best fashion essentials.
Home With Tess: I wanted an English-style garden. Instead, my yard is a wildlife buffet
When I was a child, I always loved the scenes in Disney movies where the princesses would sing and a host of wild critters would arrive to join the party. But Ms. White and the rest of the princess troop must not have had gardens. Botanical gardens:Surround yourself with beauty...
FodorsTravel
Have You Tried These 10 Iconic Southern Comfort Foods?
From fried chicken in the Carolinas to beignets in New Orleans, the American South is known for its delicious comfort food. Southern cooking is the very definition of comfort food: fried chicken, creamy grits, beignets, and gumbo. It is warm and welcoming. It combines influences from enslaved African Americans, Native Americans, the British, and the French, and recipes and traditions have been handed down from one generation to the next, reports Faith Rose, a food tour guide with Bulldog Tours in Charleston, South Carolina, and Advisory Board Member to the Culinary Institute of Charleston.
Earthship Homes: Are They the Next Big Sustainable Housing Trend?
If you’re curious about off-grid living, you may have heard of an Earthship. Earthship homes are built partially into the earth out of upcycled and natural materials and constructed to be able to maintain a comfortable temperature year-round without requiring a conventional HVAC system. Earthship home design makes use...
6 best washing machines that are affordable and efficient
How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
Comments / 0