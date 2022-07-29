Eny Lee Parker’s New Affordable Lighting Line Is Meant to Be Styled in Unordinary Ways

A winner of the Red Dot Design Concept Award last year, the ‘Folding Kettle for Travel’ demonstrates how a simple eureka moment can help create a product so clever, it’ll have you wondering why nobody ever thought of it before. The Folding Kettle comes with a flat-pack design that opens up rather cleverly, expanding its volume while creating a kettle that’s stable enough to stand vertically on any surface. “Due to its unique storage structure, the capacity of this travel-friendly folding kettle after unfolding is approximately 1.2 litres”, says C60 Design’s team lead Chu Wenbao. “It has three main characteristics: simple operation, easy storage, and a minimal aesthetic.” The kettle’s travel-friendly design borrows a lot from a travel iron. It’s compact when you need it to be, and functional when opened. It also has a detachable cable that allows you to connect it to a power outlet to heat water wherever you are.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO