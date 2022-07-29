What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery

www.kens5.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Zoo welcoming teachers to visit free during Teacher Appreciation Month
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating teachers all month long with free admission!. Texas teachers and their families are welcome to visit the zoo during Teacher Appreciation Month, sponsored by H-E-B! Texas teachers will get in free and up to four guests will enjoy 50% off...
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
A guide to enjoying a cheap or free date night in San Antonio
Consider us your cheap cupid.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Texas, jackpot rolls to $170 million
While everyone's eyes are keenly fixed upon the Mega Millions jackpot another popular lottery game is seeing its jackpot rise slowly but surely and a resident of the Lone Star State won a significant prize from the most recent drawing.
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Pizza Marketplace
Via 313 to open in San Antonio
Via 313 will open its San Antonio location in Aug. 1, according to a press release. A ribbon cutting will be held July 29. The Detroit-style pizza brand will hand out prizes and its signature slices of its pizza. "We're thrilled to finally bring our Motor City flavor to San...
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
