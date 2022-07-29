ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Thomas Rhett Shares What 'Dad Life' Is Like After Returning Home From Tour

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZaxU_0gy1oZrm00
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett shared a glimpse of “dad life” on his social media channels on Friday (July 29). The country hitmaker has spent several days away from home while performing on tour. Now that he’s home, Rhett is settling back into life with his young daughters. “When you just get back from being on the road for 8 days…,” he captioned.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins , have four young daughters : Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina , who was born in November 2021. The “Slow Down Summer” singer previously shared that he got advice from Walker Hayes about bringing his family on the road with him . Rhett noted that Hayes’ kids are older, so he might not be able to bring all four of his four daughters on the road with him just yet.

Rhett is currently on his “ Bring The Bar To You ” Tour, a trek that’s named after one of the songs on his latest album, Where We Started . The project released on April 1, marking the first of two albums Rhett plans to release this year, followed by Country Again Side B . The 15-track album includes “Church Boots,” “Angels,” “Mama’s Front Door” and other fan-favorites . It also includes collaborations with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson , Riley Green , and Katy Perry . Until he hits the road again, see what Rhett’s “dad life” is like at home here :

@thomasrhett

#dadlife

♬ original sound - Thomas Rhett

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]

Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
TODAY.com

Maren Morris on her songwriting process, musical inspirations

Maren Morris takes a break from performing on the plaza to join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A. She talks about her songwriting process, as well as gravitating towards a genreless identity when it comes to her music. “I definitely feel the most at home in country music, but even country music has been broken open so wide over the last 10 years,” she says.July 28, 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Ada James
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com

Katy Perry Shares Glimpse of Life in Kentucky with Orlando Bloom

American Idol judge Katy Perry spent some time in Kentucky earlier this year as her fiancé Orlando Bloom was filming a movie there. The singer recently shared a glimpse into their life on Instagram through a series of photos and videos. Katy Perry Shares Life in Kentucky with Orlando...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’

He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lainey Wilson Asks for Prayers for Her Father After Canceling Upcoming Shows

Lainey Wilson recently canceled a couple of shows in Iowa due to a “family emergency.” The performances were scheduled for Maquoketa and Arnold Park. Her initial post was a little vague, but she assured fans that she wouldn’t “be backing out if it weren’t crucial.” The “Heart Like a Truck” singer gave a little more insight into the emergency via a post on Wednesday evening.
MAQUOKETA, IA
CMT

Jake Owen Shares Sobriety Journey Hoping to Encourage Others

Jake Owen is ready to make some changes – starting with him. Owen is father of two daughters, Pearl, 9, and Paris, 3, and is engaged to Paris’ mother Erica. Owen, who is known for hit songs including “Startin’ With Me,” “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Made For You,” revealed Friday that while he has headlined some of summer’s biggest festivals, fans have been the ones drinking.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to Co-Host 2022 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association revealed that Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the 56th CMA Awards on November 9. A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke hosted the 55th CMA Awards in 2021. However, the upcoming event marks the first time Peyton will take the stage in an emcee role at the show.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Andy Cohen Shared the Cutest Picture of His Daughter Lucy & Hinted at Where She Got Her Name

Click here to read the full article. Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy just turned 3 months old, and she has an adorable little personality. We already know she isn’t the biggest fan of her dad’s singing voice and she loves her older brother Ben, 3. But in a new picture for her 3-month-old birthday, we finally get a hint where her name comes from! “3 months! ♥️” the Watch What Happens Live! host captioned the picture of Lucy. In it, she’s sitting propped up in her crib (on pink-heart sheets!) with a wide-eyed expression. Her big blue eyes are open at the...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Maren Morris' latest album, 'Humble Quest,' reflects on her journey

Believe in yourself! Follow your dreams! You can be anything you want to be! Those are all beautiful sentiments, but let's face it — they can sound a bit cliche. Until, however, you talk to someone like Maren Morris. Since she released her debut album in 2016 after spending a few years as a songwriter in Nashville, Morris' star has been rising quickly — she's had a bunch of chart hits, taken home a slew of awards, including a Grammy, she's part of the country supergroup The Highwomen — but it didn't all happen overnight. Morris worked hard to get here, and her latest album and third major label release, Humble Quest, reflects on her journey, including one of her most recent endeavors: becoming a mom.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy