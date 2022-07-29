Thomas Rhett Shares What 'Dad Life' Is Like After Returning Home From Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett shared a glimpse of “dad life” on his social media channels on Friday (July 29). The country hitmaker has spent several days away from home while performing on tour. Now that he’s home, Rhett is settling back into life with his young daughters. “When you just get back from being on the road for 8 days…,” he captioned.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins , have four young daughters : Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina , who was born in November 2021. The “Slow Down Summer” singer previously shared that he got advice from Walker Hayes about bringing his family on the road with him . Rhett noted that Hayes’ kids are older, so he might not be able to bring all four of his four daughters on the road with him just yet.

Rhett is currently on his “ Bring The Bar To You ” Tour, a trek that’s named after one of the songs on his latest album, Where We Started . The project released on April 1, marking the first of two albums Rhett plans to release this year, followed by Country Again Side B . The 15-track album includes “Church Boots,” “Angels,” “Mama’s Front Door” and other fan-favorites . It also includes collaborations with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson , Riley Green , and Katy Perry . Until he hits the road again, see what Rhett’s “dad life” is like at home here :