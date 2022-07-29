Bobby Lashley Says He Has a “Tremendous Amount of Respect” for Vince McMahon

www.pwmania.com
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
stillrealtous.com
Linda McMahon Comments On Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE
WWE has gone through some major changes in recent weeks and last week Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE. The wrestling world is still processing the announcement as various people from the industry are commenting on Vince’s exit. Linda McMahon was asked about Vince’s retirement during...
PWMania
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam
The main event of this year’s WWE SummerSlam was a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar went through tables, Reigns was thrown out of a tractor’s front loader, and Lesnar used the machine to lift the entire ring, making a chaotic match. Lesnar also hit an F5 and sent Paul Heyman flying through the announce table.
PWMania
Bayley Returns at WWE SummerSlam, Forms Faction with Io Shirai and Dakota Kai
Becky Lynch came up short when she challenged WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at SummerSlam. Belair retained the title. Io Shirai, Bayley, and Dakota Kai returned after the match to form a group. Before leaving the ring together, they locked eyes with Lynch and Belair.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
PWMania
Update on Montez Ford’s Injury from WWE RAW
During the main event of Monday’s WWE RAW, The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeated The Street Profits (Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Riddle). Montez Ford was reportedly “knocked loopy” during the match. Ford was “knocked loopy” during the...
ComicBook
WWE: More Information on the Vince McMahon Allegations Is On The Way
The WWE Board of Directors' investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct with various former employees has been ongoing since April and following The Wall Street Journal's initial report in June more mainstream media outlets have been providing their coverage on the situation. According to PWInsider, HBO's Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel has started contacting people (particularly former WWE female employees) about a piece regarding the investigation.
Yardbarker
WWE SummerSlam results: Matt Riddle calls out Seth Rollins
Matt Riddle called out Seth Rollins during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Security swarmed the ring as Rollins ran out to accept the call out and a huge brawl broke out as Michael Cole reminded viewers that Riddle was not cleared to compete. Security tried to separate both men but that...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Pulled from Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Lacey Evans was pulled from Friday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown from Atlanta. Aliyah lost to Shotzi Friday night despite WWE having previously booked Evans vs. Aliyah as a make-up for the match that was postponed last week and the week before due to Evans knocking Aliyah out with a Woman’s Right. Evans’ medical clearance to compete had not been granted, as Michael Cole noted in the commentary.
PWMania
Paige Says She Loves AEW but Won’t Be Going There “Anytime Soon”
Former WWE star Saraya (Paige) spoke about her future ambitions during her Turning The Page stage show at Starrcast V. “I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, which I’m really excited about. We got a book, it’s going to be another year before it officially comes out. We’re in the middle of writing that. We’re doing other things, but I’m not allowed to say anything right now. It’s non-wrestling related, sorry guys. I’m not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now.”
PWMania
Name of Bailey’s New Faction Revealed?
After SummerSlam Saturday night, WWE published a post-show interview with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in which they discussed their surprise return, but they did not elaborate on their actions. This afternoon, Bayley used a quotation from Janet Jackson on Twitter, and based on her posts, it appears that...
PWMania
Released WWE Star Teases a Return to the Company?
Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross in the WWE, recently posted an interesting image on his Instagram stories. The former WWE star shared a screenshot of a fan listening to his old WWE theme song and commented that they hoped Kross will rejoin the company in the future. The timing of Kross sharing this is intriguing since many fans think it’s a sign that he wants to make a comeback now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – July 29, 2022
Sheamus jumps Drew McIntyre on the stage, and the brawl is on right away. Drew gets sent into the ring post then they head into the ring. Sheamus laying with right hands to the body and head before Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline to take over. More strikes from Drew, then he catches Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a one count. They head out of the ring, but Sheamus gets a shillelagh and chases Drew back into the ring. Drew avoids a swing, hits a back suplex, and gets the shillelagh, but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick to the gut, then the Cactus clothesline sending both men out of the ring. Drew launches Sheamus over the announce table, and the crowd chants for tables, Drew obliges them by getting one from under the ring, but Sheamus is back to attack him. Sheamus sends Drew into the ring steps and then mocks the crowd. Sheamus gets the table now and sets it up against the barricade before heading back into the ring. Another shillelagh for Sheamus, and he whacks Drew a few times with this one, then grinds it into Drew’s eye. Clubbing blows to the chest from Sheamus, he goes for the full 20 this time, then kicks Drew to the floor. Sheamus wants to suplex Drew through the table, Drew blocks it and suplexes Sheamus on the floor. Drew now tosses Sheamus into the barricade, ring steps, and ring post before launching him into a stack of barrels to send us to break.
Yardbarker
Vince McMahon's name removed from backstage area at WWE shows
As WWE ushers in a new era with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm, Vince McMcMahon's name has been removed from the backstage area at shows. PWInsider reports that what was previously referred to as "Vince's Office" is now being called the "CEO OFFICE"...
