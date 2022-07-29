‘Poems of a Midwife’ and ‘How to Self-Publish Your First Children’s Picture Book’ events set at Kismet Books

www.veronapress.com
Publisher seeking historic photos of Madison for pictorial book: People asked to send photos from 1800-1939
Dust off those old shoeboxes filled with black and white pictures, and get that yellowed album full of dog-eared photos from yesteryear out of the safe – Pediment Publishing and the Wisconsin State Journal are currently collecting historic photos of Madison from the 1800s through 1939 for a book project.
Auditioning workshops for grades 2-5 and 6-8 set for Aug. 13
Have an audition coming up that you want to be more prepared for? Ever wondered what goes on in a director's mind or what they are really looking for when you audition? Have an audition song you're preparing that you'd love feedback on or a desire to better understand how to master a dance audition?
Verona Area Pre-K Story Times in the Park continue in August
Verona Area Pre-K Story Time in the Park offers a variety of developmentally-appropriate activities for families to enjoy. Story Time in the Park is open to all children ages six and under, accompanied by an adult or caregiver. Older siblings are welcome to come and read to younger children. The...
Wisconsin Reading Corps looking for literacy tutors for the upcoming school year: Verona needs four reading tutors to serve in area schools
Wisconsin Reading Corps is seeking to expand into more than twice as many schools this school year with 300 tutors sought to serve across 149 Wisconsin schools in 2022-2023. As part of that expansion effort, Wisconsin Reading Corps is looking for four reading tutors to begin serving in Verona schools in August.
Verona Family Dental and Matthew Hostetler, DDS merging: Groundbreaking for new facility was held on July 15
Two local dentists are combining their practices under one roof starting early next year. Dr. Matthew Hostetler, who runs a self-named practice, and his wife Dr. Kelsey Patton of Verona Family Dental, are building a new facility at 787 Liberty Drive with the intention to better serve their patients. “The...
Sugar River Gardeners Club announce winner of annual Civic Beautification Award
The Sugar River Garden Club, a Verona garden club, is pleased to announce the winner of their 2022 Civic Beautification Award. This year’s winner is Linda Straughn who owns the home at 409 Lucille St. Linda, who describes herself as a plant collector, has lived at the residence for about six years and started gardening when her husband urged her to develop a hobby.
Centennial coins for sale to celebrate fire department’s 100th anniversary
The Verona Fire Department is celebrating having proudly served its community for 100 years. They invite the community to be a part of the centennial (1922-2022) celebration by owning one of the limited edition VFD 100th coins. At $10 a piece, you can show your support of Verona firefighters, with...
Aquatic Center, Natatorium pools open to general public for swimming
With record-setting temperatures this summer, Verona area residents may be seeking a place to cool down. Besides for Fireman's Park Beach and the splash pad, there are several indoor pool options for people of all ages to take advantage of. You do not have to be a student nor the...
Verona set to receive $186,000 PARC and Ride Bike Trail grant
On July 25, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced awards totaling $482,516 combined across four Dane County PARC and Ride grant recipients, which included $186,025 for the City of Verona. The Partners for Recreation and Conservation (PARC) and Ride Bicycle Grant Program provides matching funds to develop new regional bicycle...
School Supply Drive to benefit unhoused or homeless youth set for July 31
The Hansen Home Team, real estate company located at 251 S. Main Street in Verona, will be hosting a school supply drive on Sunday, July 31, in an effort to gather donations for The Road Home of Dane County. Join Hansen Home Team at their School Supply Drive on Sunday,...
Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17
A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
County grant would help pantry buy refrigerated truck: BPNN could receive over $98,000 if funds pass vote
On July 21, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the county is creating a brand new $2 million dollar emergency grant program aimed at increasing food supplies for local pantries, and to try to help local food pantries that are seeing record demand given recent spikes in grocery prices.
