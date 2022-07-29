ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Making a Case to Win Battle

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHib1_0gy1oDh200

The possible underdog of the competition is making a push for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting job.

LATROBE, PA -- A day after all three Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks threw interceptions during camp, all of the passers left practice without a turnover.

The rotations between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett remained the same. As for Chris Oladokun, he remains rep-less through three days.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 8/16

Trubisky's slow starts continued, going 0/3 to start practice with seven shots. From there, he became more consistent, but it's starting to become a trend that he needs be die off or be talked about a little more.

When it comes to his numbers, he had to deal with a number of drops. Zach Gentry let an open pass hit the grass and Damontae Kazee hit Calvin Austin like there were pads on which resulted in a drop.

As for his highlight, it was easily a perfectly placed pass over Myles Jack and into the hands of Gentry.

Mason Rudolph: 10/15

Rudolph continues to be the most consistent of the three. He's still holding back with deep throws, but there are shots down the field that have been completed.

Kenny Pickett: 5/10

Pickett's first pass of the day was nearly his third interception, but Linden Stephens dropped the football. From there, things didn't get much better.

His highlights for the day were mostly poor, and even the good one was an open drop down the sideline by Miles Boykin. You can also toss a batted down screen pass in there. Other than that, most of his throws were short.

Analysis

While he may not be the fan favorite, Mason Rudolph has come out and made a case for himself to be the starter. He's been the most consistent quarterback out of the three, and rarely makes mistakes. He does need to push the ball down the field more, and a lot of his longer passes are wobbly. Once he starts working with the ones, if that happens, things could change with his long game.

For Trubisky, he starts slow most of the time. Until he starts clicking right from the jump, there's something to watch. That being said, defensive backs love pass interference when there's no refs around.

And for Pickett, he needs the game to slow down. You can tell things are moving too quick for him. That's concerning, but it's only three practices. He has time to adjust, but he can't take too much time.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not Kenny Pickett's Best Day

Steelers Camp Takeaways: First Fight

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Diontae Johnson Extension

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
George Mason
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Tomlin#American Football#Nfl#Steelers Qb Camp Notebook
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33

After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24

An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders

It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
DENVER, CO
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy