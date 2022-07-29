ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could you pass your permit test if you had to take it again?

By Shayla Klein
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians aged 15 and older take a test at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to get their permit, which is the first step to getting their license. Similar to other tests, the permit test requires people to memorize facts about the road that some of us might have forgotten over the years—or even decades. Could you pass your permit test if you had to take it again? See if you can answer these simple questions:

1. Pedestrians must?
a. Use crosswalks at intersections
b. Look in both directions before crossing the street
c. Observe and obey “Walk” and Don’t Walk” signals.
d. All the above.

2. A policeman is at a traffic light and motions you through a red light, do you?
a. Wait for a green light
b. Obey the police officer and go through the red light
c. Run over the police officer
d. Sound your horn after the light turns green to alert the officer

3. Passing is prohibited?
a. In a curve
b. Within 100 feet of an intersection
c. Solid yellow line is in your lane
d. All of the above

4. The speed limit on an open county highway unless posted otherwise is?
a. 70 MPH
b. 65 MPH
c. 60 MPH
d. 55 MPH

5. A funeral procession led by a funeral escort vehicle comes to an intersection where you are waiting, do you?
a. Proceed through when it is your turn
b. Yield the right of way to the procession when the lead car goes through
c. Try to beat it through the intersection
d. Let the lead vehicle go through, but, if an opening appears, go on through

6. What is a No Zone?
a. A no parking area
b. A one way traffic area
c. A tractor trailer’s blind spots
d. An area designated for no motor vehicles

7. Which of the following is not true?
a. Dim your headlights within 200 feet of oncoming vehicles
b. Use your parking lights only while parked
c. Dim your headlights within 200 feet of the vehicle you are following
d. To avoid being blinded by oncoming lights, look toward the right edge of the roadway

8. Parking is prohibited?
a. Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant
b. Within 50 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection
c. Within 30 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing
d. All of the above

9. When approaching a school bus, on an undivided highway, with its lights flashing, you must stop within:
a. 50 feet
b. 40 feet
c. 30 feet
d. 20 feet

10. Can you go over the speed limit to pass a car?

