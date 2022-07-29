Man charged with attempted murder of Kavanaugh spoke of killing other justices

www.axios.com
RadarOnline
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Pro-Choice Neighbors Are Fed Up With Weekly Protests
Every Wednesday night, protesters gather in front of the suburban home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And the demonstrations are wearing on his neighbors, Radar has learned. Many of the neighbors believe that Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned but are still annoyed with the protest. Two...
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
DOJ official pressed on targeting of Supreme Court justices
Justice's national security chief vows to fight threats and acts of violence, but says some reprehensible speech is protected by First Amendment
CNN
First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators
The local Louisiana district attorney with jurisdiction over the town where Ronald Greene died following an interaction with state troopers said he has now received the federal case file and has begun reviewing their investigative reports.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report
In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
Justice Kagan gives pointed warning about the 'legitimacy' of the court, seemingly calling out justices with 'political social preferences'
SCOTUS Justice Elena Kagan opened up about the public perception of the Supreme Court on Thursday. She said that "partisan" justices harm the legitimacy of the court, according to The Washington Post. Only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the SCOTUS, according to a June 2022 Gallup Poll.
Justice Elena Kagan said people are 'rightly suspicious' of the Supreme Court if the law can change whenever a justice dies or resigns
Justice Elena Kagan said the "legitimacy" of the Supreme Court hinges on it not appearing partisan. She said precedent should be overturned only in extreme cases, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. One lawyer told Insider following precedent helps the public know what laws actually mean.
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judge Gets Benchslapped -- AGAIN -- Over The Suspiciously Sexist Way He Runs His Courtroom
During the course of a hearing, Hughes seemingly attributed a female prosecutor’s mistake to the fact that she’s a “girl”:. “It was a lot simpler when you guys wore dark suits white shirts and navy ties . . . we didn’t let girls do it in the old days.”
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is showing us how an attorney general is supposed to act
For many, Tuesday night was an evening of contrasts. There was a calm, measured attorney general assuring the public that the Department of Justice will hold accountable anyone found criminally responsible for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, or for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. When NBC News’ Lester Holt asked Merrick Garland whether that approach might even apply to former President Donald Trump – even if Trump were to announce he’s running for president again – Garland repeated the refrain that no one is above the law.
POLITICO
New Jan. 6 panel evidence shows Trump altered his post-Capitol riot speech
Former President Donald Trump removed key lines from a draft document of his Jan. 7, 2021, speech that would have condemned rioters at the Capitol insurrection the day prior as not representing “our movement.”. A screengrab of Trump’s draft speech, which he made handwritten edits to, is shown in...
Business Insider
Feds take issue with Steve Bannon's claims of too much pre-trial publicity and remind the judge that the longtime Trump ally was holding courthouse press conferences
Prosecutors made sure a judge knew about Steve Bannon's daily press conferences during his trial. Bannon called the House January 6 hearings a "show trial" and said he stood with Donald Trump. The filing from prosecutors appeared intended to undercut a portion of Bannon's expected appeal. As his trial on...
CNN
Federal prosecutors obtain warrant to search lawyer John Eastman's cell phone in January 6 criminal probe
The Justice Department obtained a second warrant to search the cell phone of right-wing lawyer John Eastman as part of a January 6-related criminal inquiry
Report: Roberts tried to persuade rest of Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place
Chief Justice John Roberts wanted to move slowly in a Supreme Court case on abortion. Five of his colleagues instead voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
CNN
Indiana asks Supreme Court to speed process so state can put its strict abortion law into effect
Indiana asked the Supreme Court Thursday to move quickly to officially transmit its opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to a federal appeals court so that the state can attempt to put its strict parental notification law into effect.
'Nefarious' or 'incompetence': Former Jan. 6 investigator on missing Secret Service texts
CNN’s Kasie Hunt speaks with former senior investigator for the Jan. 6 committee John Wood and Victoria Nourse, former chief counsel to then-Vice President Joe Biden, about new CNN reporting that Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari knew earlier than previously reported about missing Secret Service texts.
Concerns grow over gun industry’s accountability after CEOs tell Congress they bear no blame in mass shootings
Concerns over the firearm industry’s marketing practices and accountability grew Thursday, prompting more proposed legislation, a day after chief executives of two leading gun manufacturers told Congress they bore no blame in the recent mass shootings. House lawmakers introduced a measure that would direct the Federal Trade Commission to...
Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term after inappropriate conduct
A Middle Tennessee judge who solicited sex from a married woman whose husband was seeking his judicial approval of an adoption has been suspended from the bench for the remainder of his term. The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, which polices judges, announced late Friday the suspension from the bench of 13th Judicial District Circuit […] The post Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term after inappropriate conduct appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Salon
Republicans recycle their mass shooting playbook to deflect blame for Roe overturn
In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the horror stories about what happens when you ban abortion have quickly piled up. Women are bleeding out from miscarriages because doctors cannot abort a failing pregnancy unless the patient is on the verge of death. A 10-year-old girl was forced to travel hundreds of miles to avoid giving birth to a rapist's child. Patients with ectopic pregnancies, which are always unviable, are seeing care delayed and denied, risking their lives and their fertility.
Axios
