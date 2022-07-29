1 dead, 2 injured in crash on U.S. Route 33 near Bixby Road

www.10tv.com
Related
1 dead after south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire at a home in south Columbus early Monday morning. The fire happened on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just west of Lockbourne Road around 6:10 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire. According to Battalion Chief Jeff...
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
One dead, two injured after ‘serious’ Columbus crash on U.S. 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down parts of U.S. 33 eastbound. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” car crash on U.S. 33 eastbound in Columbus that left one person dead and two others in serious condition, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
'Jeepmas in July' benefits recovering hit-skip victim Pete Baumann
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On April 9, 2020, Pete Baumann was driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Madison County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, another driver was headed in the same direction and forced Baumann’s car into the path of a commercial truck. The...
Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
cwcolumbus.com
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sunny95.com
Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd
COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash along route 35 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to the area of route 35 just west of Chillicothe on a multi-vehicle crash. According to initial reports, several vehicles were involved in a collision on route 35 near the County Road 550 exit west of Chillicothe. One vehicle, witnesses say, suffered...
Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Vehicle Stolen Possibly by Notorious Group
Fairfield – Another vehicle has been stolen and could have been stolen by the infamous Kia boys. Car thieves all over the country have targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles after social media videos from a group called the “Kia Boys” provided instructions on stealing cars. Since then juveniles have been stealing cars throughout Columbus and it now may have moved south.
Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
cwcolumbus.com
Community gathers to honor 18-year-old woman killed in shooting this weekend
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman killed this weekend gather to mourn their loss and honor her legacy. A'yanta Jarmon was killed Friday night when a person or group of people shot into a crowd of people at a party near the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to police.
sciotopost.com
Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death
HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
10TV
Columbus, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0