Gas Prices Are Starting To Decrease Nationwide

money.com
Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
Gas Station Slashes Prices to Below $1 Per Gallon
The Express Lane 76 gas station in Forest, Virginia, offered a surprisingly low price for two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States
Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States
Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Gas Stimulus Checks: How Much Is Being Proposed and Will Americans Ever Get Money?
National average gas prices have fallen slightly in mid-July, down to $4.67 from their record high of just under $5 in June 2022, according to AAA. The drop occurred in spite of increased demand sparked by holiday weekend travel and summer vacations. However, many Americans are still struggling to fill their tanks while juggling other expenses.
The Senate Reports Oil and Gas Prices Are Not Impacted by Corporate Greed – These Experts Say Otherwise
A new report by the Joint Economic Committee Republicans contends that gas prices -- which have increased exponentially over the past few months and are a major contributing factor to the...
Cheapest Gas Stations Today, July 25, 2022
Gas prices reached unprecedented highs in June. But have fallen in July. The prices are still higher than they were last year. But drivers are experiencing the relief of lower prices.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Autoweek.com
Americans Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices
New survey by AAA reports that 64% of drivers have made significant changes to their driving habits as a response to higher gas prices this summer, with 88% of that portion reporting driving less. Gas prices have backed off the highs seen during the second week of June, when the...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Sell Additional 20 Million Barrels of Oil From Strategic Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
Will Gas Prices Go Down This Summer?
Prices at the pumps have dipped since June, but will this trend continue as the U.S. enters a recession? Newsweek asks energy experts what might happen next.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July
( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
Russia has slowed flows of gas to Europe to a trickle - and the energy crisis could drag on until 2025, Goldman Sachs says
Russia is choking off Europe's natural gas supply, cutting the flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20%. Gas prices finally eased Thursday after 6 days of gains, but have soared 145% since the start of June. Europe's energy crisis could last until 2025, according to Goldman Sachs strategists.
Germany set to impose gas levy on consumers to support ailing importers
BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany is set to impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct. 1 aimed at helping suppliers struggling with soaring gas import prices, a draft law showed on Thursday.
