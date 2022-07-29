Advance voting locations in Johnson, Wyandotte counties

www.kctv5.com
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
KCTV 5
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Heat index will reach above 100 degrees on Monday
One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park. The Lawrence Police Department arrested a man suspected of killing two people early Sunday morning. The lights are back on: Union Station debuts new lighting technology. Updated: Jul. 31,...
KCTV 5
Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears
A local non-profit farm is helping kids gain relationships while teaching them to be an entrepreneur on a farm in south Kansas City. KCI is on track for a record number of people trying to take guns onto planes. KCI TSA agents found 67 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. This year, they’re already up to 51.
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered critical injuries. No arrest has been announced. This is a developing story....
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night
New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Vacant homes causing problems in KC’s Waldo neighborhood
Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.
thekansascityglobe.com
The Fight for Jackson County
My name is Stacy Lake and I am running for Jackson County Executive in the Democratic Party primary on August 2, 2022. Fighting for the community is in my DNA. My great grandfather Reverend Dr. Sere S. Myers fought for the Kansas City community as a pastor and a real estate broker during the civil rights era. My mother Dr. Stacy Ann Battle is a stalwart in the Kansas City community. She has not…
lstribune.net
Dear Jackson County Residents
Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
point2homes.com
4900 N Sycamore Dr Kansas City, MO 64119
KCTV 5
BoysGrow gives youth farm, entrepreneurial experience
Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears. Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne kicked off the road to the NFL preseason tonight at a Chiefs Red Rally in St. Joseph. KCTV5's Emily Rittman took us behind the scenes. Updated: 5 hours ago. KCI is on...
hppr.org
Western Kansas offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for Kansas City and Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
KCTV 5
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation
The lights are back on: Union Station debuts new lighting technology. It’s not new to say Union Station puts on quite the light show, like when the Chiefs win a big game or they honor a Kansas City legend who has passed away, but Saturday’s new light show showcases brand new technology.
LJWORLD
Double homicide in Lawrence leads to car chase that ends on K-10 Highway near Eudora
After a night of drama and bloodshed, a 51-year-old Lawrence man was arrested in Eudora on charges related to a double homicide in Lawrence. Rodney Ericson Marshall was booked into the Douglas County Jail at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. The booking log of the jail lists two counts of murder in the first degree and six counts of attempted murder in the first degree.
WIBW
Lawrence residents warned of new scam, no discount on utilities
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Lawrence has warned residents of a new scam circulating the area claiming a discount on utilities. The City of Lawrence says some utility billing customers have reported that they have been called and offered a $25 discount on City utility services. The City...
