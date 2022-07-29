Route 1 in Kittery, Maine May Soon Be Invaded By a Parade of Kazoo Players

wblm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Travel Website Lists 20 Best Things to do in Portland, Maine…And Boothbay?
It's "Best of" season for travel writers across the globe. The industry has been cranking out content, as tourism continues to get back to pre-pandemic heights. Considering Maine is "Vacationland," it's no surprise to see the Pine Tree State featured in articles on numerous websites, online publications, and blogs. The...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Where is National Night Out on the Seacoast?
Many Seacoast police departments will host their annual National Night Out Tuesday night, a night of fun for officers and the community. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many nights out during the past two years. Departments will be back in full force this year with block parties and fun activities throughout their respective communities to build and enhance relationships.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
wabi.tv
Zebra foal born in Maine
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for moose, lobsters, loons... and zebras?. York’s Wild Kingdom announced on Friday that a new zebra foal was born at the zoo on July 24. The foal was named Sunday and York’s said both mother and foal were “doing great.”
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report ranks Maine Medical Center best hospital in state
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center earned the top spot on a list of hospitals in the state compiled by U.S. News and World Report. This is the tenth consecutive time Maine Med has earned this distinction. The list compared more than 4,500 hospitals in the country. Fewer than...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Portland Maine’s Low-Income Parking Program Isn’t Good Enough
I’ve only lived and worked in southern Maine for two and a half years so paying for parking to go to my job is a very new concept for me. It was honestly not something I ever gave much thought to until coming here. My mentality was that if a job wants me there every day they’re not going to make it so I have to pay to be there.
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
wabi.tv
Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike
GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teacher last seen in Windham 38 years ago
WINDHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts teacher was last seen in New Hampshire 38 years ago, and no charges have been made in the case. Christopher Bird, 25, was last seen on July 29, 1984, by a friend at the D&Q Stables in Windham. Bird lived and worked as a teacher in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
WPFO
Woman claims she lost her job at Maine jail after reporting COVID concerns to CDC
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A Gorham woman claims that Cumberland County Jail administrators illegally revoked the security clearance that allowed her to work at the commissary after she reported concerns about safety precautions during a COVID-19 outbreak last year to state health authorities. Anne Kozloff, 60, worked for the Keefe Commissary...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0