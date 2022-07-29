Convicted of killing newborn son, woman sentenced to 30 years in prison

fox28media.com
Wbaltv.com
Police: Victims charged after drive-by double shooting in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The two victims in adrive-by double shooting in Middle River face criminal charges, police said Sunday. Baltimore County police said detectives filed criminal charges against a 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old man who were taken into police custody at a hospital. Police said the two were injured in a double shooting Tuesday.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. carjacker gets 25 years in prison with no parole
A Maryland man convicted in two carjackings, including one where a 68-year-old woman was forced out of her car, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole. Leslie J. Lee, 37, pleaded guilty last month in Montgomery County Circuit Court to charges of armed carjacking and carjacking related to two incidents that occurred in November 2021.
Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bond
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bond Friday morning. DC Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community. The judge also said she had "great concern" about Weem's ability to "make decisions rationally." Shanteari Weems faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present for the hearing, said she wept...
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
Pa. man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife’s death
YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge’s decision...
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison for Attempted Second-Degree Murder; Other Charges
State v. William Anthony Smothers, C-08-CR-21-000526. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced William Anthony Smothers, 39, of Waldorf, to 30 years in prison for the Attempted Second-Degree Murder of James Rudd, Jr. and related charges.
WTOP
Baltimore man sentenced for role in fraud schemes totaling over $1.2 million
A Baltimore man who admitted taking part in schemes to defraud over $1.2 million through identity theft and fraudulent business loan applications has been sentenced to over five years in prison. While on probation for previous fraud schemes, the defendant committed additional fraud and identify theft, according to a Justice...
mocoshow.com
25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
Baltimore Drug Dealer With 'Enough Fentanyl To Kill More Than Two Million People' Sentenced
A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison after possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than two million people, federal officials announced. Rajeim Ali Bradshaw, 49, was sentenced on Friday, July 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Department of Justice.
Pot, Pills, Crack, Recovered From Anne Arundel Teens After Armed Robbery: Police
Suspected Marijuana, crack cocaine, and guns were only a few of the items seized from two Laurel teens after an armed robbery, authorities say. Two victims were approached by the armed teens around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, July 28 in the area of Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when […]
Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance
BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
WBAL Radio
18-year-old squeegee worker shot on Gwynns Falls Parkway dies at hospital
An 18-year-old squeegee worker who was shot Saturday morning in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital. City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:11 a.m. from the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. Police said officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
Baltimore Juvenile Assaults And Kills 59 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an assault that left a 59...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate. The Fairfax County Police Police Department tweeted that the man shot his roommate inside their home and that officers arrested him. The police department said the roommate had been taken […]
