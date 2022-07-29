Undergrads to present research at public symposium on climate science, solutions

www.psu.edu
Related
Leafly Launches New Data-Sharing Program To Advance Cannabis Research
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY launched a new program that allows accredited cannabis researchers to supplement their work with a large cannabis dataset that would otherwise not be available. Leafly is the informed way to shop for weed and its cannabis data library includes tens of thousands of cannabinoid and terpene...
DeVry University Helps Address Transfer Credit Challenge with Seamless Pathway for Community College Students
NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- A student’s decision to transfer from one school to another is one filled with both anticipation about pursuing their education and frustration with the credit transfer process. According to the latest report from U.S. Government Accountability Office1, transfer students lose, on average, 43 percent of their credits, costing them more time and money to complete their post-secondary education.
Nature.com
Impacts of urban expansion on natural habitats in global drylands
Urban regions across the world have expanded rapidly in recent decades, affecting fragile natural habitats, including in drylands, and threatening the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 15, 'life on land'. Yet, few studies have comprehensively investigated impacts of urban expansion on natural dryland habitats globally even though these cover 40% of global land area and provide habitats for 28% of endangered species. Here, we quantify at multiple scales the loss of habitat quality directly and indirectly caused by dryland urban expansion. Direct impacts are conversions of natural habitats to urban land. We define indirect impacts as proximate impacts within 10"‰km around the expanded urban land footprint. We found that although urban expansion from 1992 to 2016 resulted in an average 0.8% loss of dryland habitat quality, the indirect impacts were 10"“15 times greater. By considering the coincidence of habitat-quality loss and threatened species ranges, we found that, globally, nearly 60% of threatened species were affected by such indirect impacts of dryland urban expansion. Our findings suggest that strategic management is imperative to mitigate the substantial impacts of dryland urban expansion on biodiversity.
Comments / 0