Hoboken Police Department seeking public’s help to identify a person of interest

Newark Police Ask Public to Help Identify Tuesday Shooting Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – One man was shot in a shooting Tuesday night and now police...
Newark Police Seeking Suspect Who Tried to Lure Young Child
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department said a child who was walking to the...
Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash
HACKENSACK — An assistant prosecutor for Bergen County has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon. Avon Morgan, 38, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash at around 3:52 on Essex Street, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Officials did not release further details of the crash.
Paterson Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
PATERSON, NJ – Police in Paterson have cordoned off a section of Walker Street after...
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
Suspect At Large After 39-Year-Old Woman Found Shot, Killed In Mineola
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at an apartment building on Long Island. Officers in Mineola responded to a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said. She was...
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Newark Police Searching for Female Shoplifter Who Assaulted Dollar General Employee
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can identify a woman who...
Police: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Mineola
Officers say they were responding to a wellness check on Old Country Road when they found a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds.
Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say
An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
NBC New York
NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger
An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB
Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
Police: Man found dead in Beacon last week was 39-year-old Wappingers resident
Police released new details from a death investigation after a body washed ashore in Beacon last week.
Police: Multiple shootings in Brooklyn Friday night; victims in stable condition
Police say there were multiple shootings in Brooklyn late Friday night.
ALERT CENTER: Brick police probe 2 smash-and-grab burglaries; 2 suspects sought
Brick Township police are probing two commercial smash and grab burglaries that happened overnight Tuesday.
Passaic Officer Abandons Seriously Injured Female Passenger In Pre-Dawn DWI Crash: Prosecutor
An off-duty City of Passaic police officer was drunk when he crashed his car and took off on foot, leaving a seriously injured female companion from Clifton behind, authorities said following his arrest. Edgar Delgado, 31, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on a host of charges -- including...
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
2-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Linden, N.J.
LINDEN, N.J. -- A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who drowned at a pool on Sunday.It happened on McKinley Street in Linden.It was a great pool day to close out the weekend, when, unfortunately, tragedy struck.Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS2's Kevin Rincon police were called Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were on hand for hours before the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.Rincon saw officers out documenting the scene, gathering as much information as possible.Right now, it's not known what lead up to the drowning, or how it all happened, but we do know the family has been grieving...
NYPD arrest 19-year-old in connection to Crown Height assault
The NYPD made an arrest in a Brooklyn robbery that took place earlier in July.
