Hoboken Police Department seeking public’s help to identify a person of interest

LINDEN, N.J. -- A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who drowned at a pool on Sunday.It happened on McKinley Street in Linden.It was a great pool day to close out the weekend, when, unfortunately, tragedy struck.Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS2's Kevin Rincon police were called Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were on hand for hours before the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.Rincon saw officers out documenting the scene, gathering as much information as possible.Right now, it's not known what lead up to the drowning, or how it all happened, but we do know the family has been grieving...

LINDEN, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO