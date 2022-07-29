ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken Police Department seeking public’s help to identify a person of interest

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsoncountyview.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash

HACKENSACK — An assistant prosecutor for Bergen County has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon. Avon Morgan, 38, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash at around 3:52 on Essex Street, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Officials did not release further details of the crash.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Person Of Interest
NJ.com

Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say

An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
KEYPORT, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
CLIFTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB

Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
FORT LEE, NJ
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES

A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS New York

2-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. -- A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who drowned at a pool on Sunday.It happened on McKinley Street in Linden.It was a great pool day to close out the weekend, when, unfortunately, tragedy struck.Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS2's Kevin Rincon police were called Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were on hand for hours before the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.Rincon saw officers out documenting the scene, gathering as much information as possible.Right now, it's not known what lead up to the drowning, or how it all happened, but we do know the family has been grieving...
LINDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy