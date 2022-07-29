Arrest made in Davison Township homicide case

www.abc12.com
Related
abc12.com
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
fox2detroit.com
Man trying to track down wife arrested for driving 131 mph on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver was going 131 mph on I-696 Sunday night because he was allegedly trying to track down his wife. Michigan State Police stopped the 30-year-old Eastpointe man on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre for speeding. Troopers determined he was upset and trying to find his wife.
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit resident witnessed fatal police officer shooting. It still haunts her
On a weekday afternoon, the only sounds that permeate quiet Marlowe Street are birds chirping and the dull roar of cars traveling down Joy Road on Detroit's west side. Save for a small shrine at the intersection, there is no indication that weeks ago, a gunman brutally killed a police officer in broad daylight.
Davison Township man charged in mother’s killing
FLINT, MI – The man accused of killing a woman in her Davison Township apartment Wednesday, July 27, has been charged with her murder. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, was arraigned Saturday, July 30, by 67th District Court Judge Jennifer J. Manley on one count of open murder and one count of domestic violence.
Saginaw police arrest suspect in death of man found in driveway
SAGINAW, MI — A man has been arrested in relation to Saginaw’s 13th homicide of 2022, police said. A suspect in connection with the death of Ricky L. Terrell was arrested in the afternoon of Friday, July 29, the Saginaw Police Department announced in a news release. The male suspect is currently lodged at the Saginaw County Jail and will be arraigned this weekend.
WNEM
Sheriff: Vassar man arrested, formally charged after traffic-stop for selling methamphetamine
HURON COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Huron County Drug Task arrested a Vassar man during a routine stop on M-25 in Sebewaing Twp., for selling methamphetamine in our county. “The 40-year-old has been the focus of an ongoing investigation that involved other drug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
Cache of weapons, Nazi items found in Warren after gunman targets victim walking along Schoenherr: police
Anthony Mangiapane was arraigned in 37th District Court Wednesday in connection with the incident late Monday night in the area of at 8 Mile Road and Schoenherr in Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged in Warren gas station shooting claims ‘stand your ground', prosecutor says
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor said a Detroit man who paralyzed an unarmed 67-year-old victim in a shooting earlier this week is claiming "stand your ground" rights but also kicked the victim. Darrius Potts was charged with shooting 67-year-old Marcus Young on Tuesday at a Sunoco...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Argument over parking leads to mass shooting that kills 1, injures 8 on Detroit's west side
A mass shooting that injured 8 people and killed one on Detroit’s west side occurred after an argument over a parking space. Detroit police say the suspect allegedly shot in the air first, then into a home with a second gun after a disagreement.
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
abc12.com
Police: 73-year-old woman killed in Davison Township knew her attacker
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide at Charter Oaks Apartments in Davison Township as a 73-year-old woman. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said the woman was a resident at the apartment complex off Lapeer Road. He said she knew the 52-year-old man accused of killing her.
Macomb County officials say gunman killed himself after shooting another man in the face following domestic dispute
Macomb County officials say gunman killed himself after shooting another man in the face following domestic dispute. Officials said one man is dead and another is seriously injured
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Police Chief who Urged 'Body Bags' for Looters Trashes Media, Murder Charge for GR Cop
Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide says the media is "evil," the charging of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was one of the most "disgusting" things he's ever seen, and that he'd rather have his officers not work than face the prospect of going to jail for "doing their jobs."
Comments / 1