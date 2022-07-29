ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Arrest made in Davison Township homicide case

By Jordyn Bruns
abc12.com
 2 days ago
www.abc12.com

Comments / 1

Related
abc12.com

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man trying to track down wife arrested for driving 131 mph on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver was going 131 mph on I-696 Sunday night because he was allegedly trying to track down his wife. Michigan State Police stopped the 30-year-old Eastpointe man on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre for speeding. Troopers determined he was upset and trying to find his wife.
EASTPOINTE, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davison, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Davison, MI
The Flint Journal

Davison Township man charged in mother’s killing

FLINT, MI – The man accused of killing a woman in her Davison Township apartment Wednesday, July 27, has been charged with her murder. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, was arraigned Saturday, July 30, by 67th District Court Judge Jennifer J. Manley on one count of open murder and one count of domestic violence.
DAVISON, MI
MLive

Saginaw police arrest suspect in death of man found in driveway

SAGINAW, MI — A man has been arrested in relation to Saginaw’s 13th homicide of 2022, police said. A suspect in connection with the death of Ricky L. Terrell was arrested in the afternoon of Friday, July 29, the Saginaw Police Department announced in a news release. The male suspect is currently lodged at the Saginaw County Jail and will be arraigned this weekend.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#Davison Township#Charter Oaks Apartments#Davison Township Police#Abc12 News
ClickOnDetroit.com

70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
PONTIAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

One dead after collision with utility pole

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Police: 73-year-old woman killed in Davison Township knew her attacker

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide at Charter Oaks Apartments in Davison Township as a 73-year-old woman. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said the woman was a resident at the apartment complex off Lapeer Road. He said she knew the 52-year-old man accused of killing her.
DAVISON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy