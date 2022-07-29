San Inazio Basque festival returns to downtown Boise

Originally published July 28 on KTVB.COM .

Point out any building on the Basque block in downtown Boise and Isana Bengoetxea can share a fact, a family story or a memory about it.

"[Basque culture] has probably had the biggest impact on me," Bengoetxea said. "It shapes your life."

Much of her life was spent on the block using services like the Basque Center for Basque dance practice and music rehearsals. She remembers her mother at dance lessons and being on her hip at 2 years old while teaching others.

That passion for the Basque culture passed from her parents and family to her, and has stayed with the 28-year-old from Boise.

She also teaches Basque dance classes, participates in music performances, serves on the Board of Directors for the Euzkaldunak, commonly known as the Basque Center, and spends many nights around the block with friends and family.

"You always find time for what's important to you. So this is what's important to me, so I'll always find time for it," Bengoetxea said.

Because of how strong her love is for her community, Bengoetxea feels a responsibility to share her knowledge with others around Boise and the state of Idaho.

"It's really important to preserve what we have and pass it from generation to generation," Bengoetxea said.

The connection between Boise and the Basque community has a lot to do with sheep. Bengoetxea said many Basque immigrants came to the Treasure Valley as sheep herders to earn an income.

"Sheep don't speak English. So they were like, 'Oh, this is a good way to not know the language quite yet, but be able to integrate and make some income to send back home to families that weren't doing as well,'" Bengoetxea said. "Then word spread, more people came and developed the community and different attributes on the block."

Part of Euzkaldunak's mission is to promote awareness of the Basque culture in the Gem State. Bengoetxea said people often hear Basque Country or the Basque block and think it is an exclusive club, but that is not it all. She said it is welcome to everyone.

"We want everyone to come down and feel welcome and feel like they can kind of embrace the culture with us," Bengoetxea said.

For Bengoetxea, there is no better way to welcome people than with one of their biggest events of the year, the San Inazio Festival.

"It kind of had roots back as early as the 1930s when Basque people were actually just meeting at the park as an excuse to meet up and hang out. Then it became more formal over the years," Bengoetxea said. She added it now takes place the same weekend every year.

The festival honors the feast of St. Ignatius, who is San Inazio and is the Patron Saint of the Basques, according to Bengoetxea. It is tradition around the Basque community to have a tradition or festival based around a saint and their feast day.

Bengoetxea said the festival nowadays looks a little different and is more Americanized, but it still carries many of the same traditions. The weekend-long event has all the things Bengoetxea loves about her culture, such as music, dancing, good food, drinks and more.

"Everyone is still trying to come together and preserve it and maintain those special dates together," Bengoetxea said.

For the past two years, San Inazio was not held at all or was held but in a much smaller form than usual because of the pandemic.

"It was really difficult not getting to have it," Bengoetxea said.

She is looking forward to seeing it come back to life this weekend and sharing with the Treasure Valley, full scale, what her community is all about.

"I think it's just a fun way to kind of feel connected to where you came from and have those same tastes and smells and flavors," Bengoetxea said. "It just kind of feels like home.

The 2022 San Inazio Festival kicked off on the Basque Block in downtown Boise on Friday evening. The festival continues through Saturday and Sunday around Boise. More information is available at basquecenter.com .

