Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert by NWS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anderson, or near Northlake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Belton, Northlake and Anderson Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, Saluda by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridge Spring, or 8 miles south of Batesburg-Leesville, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring, Monetta, Hibernia, Kneece and New Holland. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 22 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia East central Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brick Store, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Godfrey, Hard Labor Creek State Park and Brick Store. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
