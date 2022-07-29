ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Man accused of luring victims to residential area of Adelanto to rob them

By Cindy Von Quednow
 2 days ago

A man is in custody for allegedly luring victims into a residential area of Adelanto to rob them, and a second man is also being sought, officials announced Friday.

Terral Hall, 18, was arrested Tuesday after an incident occurred about 12:05 p.m. in the 185000 block of Casaba Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims told police they had gone to the location to buy a vehicle and parked their car on Casaba Road.

Police say Hall and another man sent a text message to the victims telling them to walk to the front door of a home. Once the victims stepped out of their car, Hall and the other suspect brandished guns and demanded money, according to police.

One suspect allegedly fired a single shot into the air. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, both suspects ran away, police said.

Authorities said there is no indication that the homeowner on Casaba Rd. was involved in the incident.

Two other similar armed robberies have occurred in the area recently, officials said. In each case, the robbers used the same ruse to lure the victims to the area with cash.

Hall was arrested at his home in Adelanto. He was booked on suspicion of strong arm robbery and was being held on $300,000 bail.

Authorities released his booking photo because they believe it could help identify other victims.

The other suspect in Tuesday’s incident was described as being about 21 years old and was wearing jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy L. Torres at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Comments / 17

Jen57
2d ago

this is sad what next why do people think they can do these types of things against unknowingly innocent people they're lucky that none of the victims didn't brandish a gun of there own and shoot them in their butt that's what they deserve robbing people under the luce of coming to look at car for sell

