Haddam Land Records Will Be Available Online

Haddam Town Meetings Aug. 1 – 5, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Friday, August 5. Higganum Farmers Market – 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more info: https://www.facebook.com/HigganumFarmersMarket/
HVFC: Open House Saturday Aug. 13
(Jul 31, 2022) All area residents are invited to Haddam Volunteer Fire Company’s Open House from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in front of the former Haddam Elementary School. Come learn about ways we serve the community!. Activities will include:. Touch-a-Truck (fire truck tours) Response demonstrations...
200+ Bedroom Housing Complex in Old Lyme is a Go
OLD LYME — A proposed 200+ bedroom housing development on Hatchetts Hill Road that was stymied for two years by the lack of a sewer hookup will move forward because the property owner has purchased additional land suitable for a septic system. “It’s definitely a go,” said Mark Diebolt,...
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
Sea Level Rise on Block Island
The Town of New Shoreham has identified sea level rise as an issue that requires careful planning and public involvement. A Sea Level Rise (SLR) Committee was created with the mission “to understand the potential local impacts posed by sea level rise, assess the community’s vulnerabilities, engage citizens, and assist the town to assess, recommend, and implement mitigation projects or other priority actions that will improve Block Island’s coastal resiliency.”
Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Haddam Park & Rec, for Supporting Recycling
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received July 29, 2022. As a member of the Haddam Sustainability Committee, I was invited to attend the July...
Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday
This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
Branford Firefighters’ New Contract Approved
With a vote of approval from the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), a new contract has been locked in for Branford’s professional firefighters. Retroactive to July 1, 2022, the 4-year contract runs through June 30, 2026. It includes wage increases of 2.5 percent the first 2 years of the contract, and 2.25 percent annually in years 3 and 4, for a total increase of 9.5 percent.
West Hartford restaurateur pleads guilty to ‘extensive tax fraud scheme’
A West Hartford man who partially owned several Connecticut restaurants has pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors called an “extensive tax fraud scheme.”. William Chen, 49, used a software to delete transactions, creating fraudulent sales records and suppressing the restaurants’ taxable income for their tax returns for about seven years, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
Tesla cuts ties with Connecticut town that rejected potential showroom
Tesla is cutting ties with South Windsor, Connecticut, after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the automaker’s proposal to open a showroom in the town. Direct-to-Consumer sales, which Tesla utilizes to help customers avoid the stressful process of dealing with dealership franchises, are illegal in Connecticut, and two town planners said the showroom would cost jobs and hurt consumers.
Time Warp Textiles – The Art of Rescuing Unwanted Fabric & Notions
While combing through Haddam and Killingworth pages on Facebook, I came across a posting by Irene Hatch. She is in the process of starting up a new, local low-priced fabric business, and was reaching out to let the community know about her new venture. She kindly agreed to answer the...
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity on Saturday
Two state parks have been closed for the day on Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union was the first to close to more visitors Saturday at about 11:30 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered at about 11:45 a.m., officials said.
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
Connecticut restaurant owner pleads guilty to involvement in $2 million tax fraud scheme
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to a $2 million tax fraud scheme that took place for several years at the restaurants he owns and operates in Connecticut and Massachusetts. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax...
Class of 2022: Benjamin Nicholas of Haddam Graduates from Champlain College
(July 29, 2022) — Champlain College is pleased to announce that Benjamin Nicholas of Haddam recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Nicholas was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diplomas at this time. Nicholas completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication.
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Glastonbury attorney sentenced to 2 years in prison for tax fraud, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — An attorney from Glastonbury was sentenced to two years in prison for tax fraud Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. After entering into a payment plan with the IRS to make up for multiple missed years worth of tax payments, Deron D. Freeman, 47, hid “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in a separate account, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
Opinion: Overbuilding in Bethel ‘maniacal’
I am writing to express my concerns and opposition to the proposed 30-unit one-bedroom apartment building at 17 Whitney Road in Bethel, a location where Elgin Avenue and Whitney Road meet. The neighborhood comprises modest 1- and 2-family homes, most constructed in the 1920s. More broadly, I am distressed about Bethel’s maniacal push forward toward building these multi-story structures.
