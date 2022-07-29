ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Day after shooting, police investigate triple shooting one block over in DC

By Brian Farrell
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three people were hurt in a shooting that took place late Friday morning in Southeast.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers were in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Junior Ave. SE around 11:45 a.m. Two men had been hit by gunfire. They were conscious and breathing at the time. A woman who was hurt walked herself to the hospital.

Police said it looked like the gunfire came from a white vehicle.

On Thursday, around 1:45 a.m., there was a shooting in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Junior Ave. SE. In that incident, one person had been hit. He was at a hospital, but police didn’t know how he got to the hospital.

Pregnant woman hurt after more than 100 shots fired in DC

The shootings joined a list of violent crime in Southeast within a matter of days.

Thursday night, two men died and a woman had critical injuries after a shooting in the 4300 block of Livingston Rd. SE.

On Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 4300 block of 4th St. SE around 10:30 p.m. Investigators found that approximately 90 shots had been fired.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m., a pregnant woman was hurt in a shooting in the 2700 block of Wade Rd. SE. Several cars and apartment windows were hit by gunfire. In that case, police said around 100 shots had been fired.

Investigators did indicate there was a connection between the shootings on Wade Road SE and 4th Street SE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

