Many ARH employees lost everything in flood, some unaccounted for

www.wkyt.com
WTVQ
Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Eastern Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 conducted day three of operations
JACKSON , KY — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) continued operations in their third day of search and rescue efforts in the flooded counties of Southeastern Kentucky, according to a news release. On Sunday, the task force conducted search and rescue operations near the Hindman/Knott County line in Kentucky.
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
WSAZ
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
Hundreds are seeking shelter and more than two dozen have died after historic flooding in Kentucky.
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
WKYT 27
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.
ashlandbeacon.com
Revolutionary Racing Awarded Racetrack License
$55M quarter horse facility to create new jobs, tax revenues in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build a world-class equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
WKYT 27
‘We lost everything:’ flooding causes devastating damage in Breathitt Co.
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Town Hill Road community in Jackson was underwater Friday evening. By Saturday morning, most of the water from the flooding had receded, making the devastating damage left behind extremely clear. Bethany Smith and Jesse Nickell were evicted from their home last month. They moved into...
WKYT 27
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
