Soda City Live: Sylvan Learning teams up with law enforcement with Christmas in July Toy Drive

Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck. Deputies say the incident happened on the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
Sunday shooting under investigation in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Sunday afternoon has the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) investigating. RCSD said deputies were at the scene in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Dr. at around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. One person was reported injured with a gunshot wound to...
Superdog Saturday: PAALS and RCSD K-9 Unit show off skills at the South Carolina State Museum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The “Dog Days of Summer” are here in Columbia, and today, the South Carolina South State Museum opened its doors for some very special guests. PAALS, the Palmetto Animal Assistive Life Services, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit were at the museum to educate people in the area about service dogs and their unique, important jobs.
Soda City Live: Eudora Wildlife Safari Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eudora Wildlife Safari Park came to visit WIS News 10!. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Soda City Live: Building Better Communities Gun Violence Prevention Summit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Building Better Communities will present the Gun Violence Prevention Summit July 28-31. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Soda City Live: Local church hosts 2nd Annual National Night Out, bridging the gap between law enforcement and communities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships. Midlands Law Enforcement agencies will be participating in the campaign Tuesday, August 2. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
Child dies after going missing in water at Lee State Park, Sheriff's Office confirms
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A child's body has been recovered after a search and rescue operation when authorities say the child went underwater at a Lee County park. Divers were searching for a child who went missing Sunday afternoon in the water at Lee State Park on Loop Road in the Bishopville area of Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
Local community event to discuss gun violence, giveaway school supplies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Gun Violence Symposium, hosted by Footsteps 2 Success, Inc., will bring local leaders together to discuss the issue of Gun Violence, with the goal to heal the community. Panelists include Sheriff Leon Lott, Richland One Commissioner Cheryl Harris, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, and...
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
Attorney: South Carolina man accused of recording people at rental properties may have many victims
A South Carolina man accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge is out on bond.
“Heroes Behind the Masks” Lexington Medical Center Emergency Department to host recruiting event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center Emergency Department is hosting a recruiting event looking for new “heroes behind the masks” to join its team. On Thursday, August 11 key LMC staff members, including executive leaders and hiring managers will be ready to meet ED Nurses, LPNs, ED Techs, and Advanced ED Techs (Paramedic certification required), at The Hall at Senate’s End from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Columbia man wanted for aggravated assault
Matthew Bailey should be considered Armed and Dangerous.
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road. Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel. So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details,...
Sumter looking for crossing guards as back-to-school approaches
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for crossing guards as children get ready to return to school on August 15. "We definitely have a need right now," Captain Robert Singleton said. "We have four vacancies. Typically we usually run with maybe one or two vacancies, but right now we have four."
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Calling all pet-lovers: volunteers and donations needed for Pet Pals Program to serve senior residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior Resources, Inc. is looking for volunteers and donations for its Pet Pals Program. A part of Meals on Wheels, this program delivers free pet food to senior residents in Richland County. "Seniors today are really facing so many worries and so many concerns, the last...
