Great Meadow Wetland to undergo $500,000 restoration project

www.wabi.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine Writer
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
mansionglobal.com
Chatham, New York, Home With 3,450 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.07 Million
This home in Chatham, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,450 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Recent improvements include a new roof on the main home, new insulation, electrical upgrades, an updated kitchen, Workstead lighting in many rooms, a new and extended driveway, a generator, central air, finishing of the studio with water and gas lines, new mechanicals and more.The Van Valkenburgh House is only minutes to Chatham, 25 minutes to Hudson and Albany, and just over two hours to New York City and Boston. A tour de force of the Federal and Adam architectural styles native to the region, the Van Valkenburgh House was built during the war of 1812 in the historic and quaint hamlet of Chatham Center. The restored and fully insulated 2,000 square-foot barn, with electric, a gas stove for heat, and a new septic system, is currently being used as a ceramic studio and gym and could easily be converted into a guest house or office. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The generously proportioned property has beautiful moments outside, including a pebbled dining patio and idyllic yet easy-to-maintain landscaping.
One of the world’s best hiking trails runs through New England, according to CNN
It is billed as the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. New Englanders live near one of the most incredible hiking trails on the planet, according to CNN. The publication recently released a list of 23 of the world’s best hiking trails and included the Appalachian Trail, which runs through New England.
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
Comments / 0