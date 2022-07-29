Man charged in connection to death of man found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park

krcgtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. - A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing.
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
krcgtv.com
One person dead after serious boating accident
One person is dead after being ejected from their boat after hitting a wake Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. Involved in the crash were Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50. Ridens was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m....
kjluradio.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County
One man is arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construct site in Cooper County. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
One person arrested after unintentional 911 call now charged
Cole County prosecutors filed charges against one of the four people arrested after an inadvertent call to 911 led authorities to a crime scene in Eugene. Prosecuting Attorney W. Locke Thompson's office charged David K. Patton, 32, of Jefferson City, with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 2nd Degree Burglary.
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
Laclede Record
Two injured in wreck Tuesday
Two people from Lebanon were injured in a 4:51 p.m. wreck Tuesday on Ginger Road near Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary N. Bethel, 29, the driver of a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger and Susan L. Dimmick, 64, the driver of an eastbound 2015 GMC Acadia were traveling too close to the center of the roadway, causing the vehicles to hit head on. Both were transported Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Highway Patrol listed their injuries as moderate to serious. The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. For more see Saturday's LCR.
houstonherald.com
Authorities seek location of man wanted on warrants
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A man who once lived in Texas County — and still might be here — is the subject of outstanding warrants and authorities want to contact him. The person of interest is Leon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Hickory County looking to impose a 911 sales tax, causes confusion with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hickory County voters will decide on a 3/4 cent sales tax on Tuesday. The Hickory County 911 Board President, Brian Bennett, said the funds from this sales tax will only go towards the building of a new 911 center. The 911 center is located in the...
kmmo.com
AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brian E. Tripp is wanted for parole violation- dangerous drugs and failure to appear for Driving While Revoked. Tripp also is a person of interest in a burglary investigation.
Cassidy Rainwater death: Norton re-enters plea, some info confidential until trial
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, Timothy Norton, re-entered a not guilty plea for the three felony charges he faces in relation to her death. The prosecution changed some of its language, prompting Norton to re-enter his plea as a technicality for felony charges of […]
lakeexpo.com
1101 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Have you been looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo with no stairs? Well look no further! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is just steps away from the zero-entry community pool with it's spacious patio, and has a small view overlooking the 19 MM. The location doesn't get better than this...walking distance from Dierbergs, Wobbly Boots, Pappo's Pizza, Tirebiters and Lil Rizzo's, and just a short boat ride to Dog Days, Kelly's Port, Redhead, and Backwater Jacks. Plus, this condo includes a 12x32 boat slip, 10,000 lb lift, and marine concepts boat cover! Great complex that is very well maintained. Call today for a private showing!
lakeexpo.com
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.
Break Time Dealing With Bad Fuel at Sedalia and Jeff City Stores
Break Time posted on their Facebook page that they're aware of an issue with their unleaded fuel at some area stores. The convenience store chain became aware of an issue with their unleaded fuel at their Truman Boulevard location in Jefferson City late yesterday, July 27. The store immediately stopped selling the fuel as soon as they were made aware of the problem. Further investigation has found that the problem lies in fuel delivery with their primary fuel carrier, Midland.
lakeexpo.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 54 Eastbound Backing Up In Lake Ozark After Accident
Expect delays as a crash on eastbound Highway 54 at the Highway 242 entrance ramp has traffic down to one lane. According to photos from the scene, a white truck appears to have struck a concrete divider head-on and is now positioned across the road and blocking lanes of traffic. Traffic is currently to one lane while emergency responders clear the scene.
lakeexpo.com
187 Run Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!
Comments / 0