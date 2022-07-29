Out-of-State Planes, Boats, and Automobiles

theprescotttimes.com
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
Gas violations put gas pumps out of service in Southern Arizona
According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Services Division, some pumps weren't pumping out what customers were paying for.
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
5 Arizona counties getting better access to high-speed internet
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday,...
smartcitiesdive.com
For his new smart desert city, billionaire Marc Lore eyes Nevada, Utah and Arizona
The beginnings of a new, sustainable city in the American desert could emerge within just eight years, according to billionaire Marc Lore, founder of Diapers.com and Jet.com, and others working on the Telosa project. Since Lore announced the project in 2021, details for the city of Telosa have been scant....
Phoenix ranks third in nation for home price slashing, according to Realtor.com
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The Phoenix housing market may soon be transitioning to one that benefits buyers, according to new data from Realtor.com. The study found that Arizona's capital city ranks third in a list of metro areas experiencing the highest...
kjzz.org
Rent prices are getting further out of reach for many Arizona workers
Minimum wage earners would need to work at least 73 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom rental in Arizona, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Renters are considered cost-burdened when they’re putting more than 30% of their income toward housing and utilities. The...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected
Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Guest Commentary: ARS 13-3108 statute is impacting public safety
Prior to my service on the Board of Supervisors, I was an administrator and teacher for almost 30 years. On two occasions, my staff members and I had to put our schools into lockdown because of reports that a student with a gun was roaming campus. Although no one was harmed in either incident, I will never forget the looks of fear and uncertainty on the faces of my colleagues and students.
prescottenews.com
Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News
Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Group Says Left-Wing Election Initiative Gathered Petition Signatures Illegally in Arizona
A watchdog group sued Arizona’s secretary of state along with a left-wing group over that group’s effort to have a “radical” initiative placed on November’s ballot that would weaken election integrity in the state. The lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, says:. This...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price
A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers capture Saturday’s monsoon storm from around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday brought one of the strongest monsoon storms Arizona has seen this year. For many, the weekend will include a great deal of clean-up from the damage left by the storms. Check out all the photos and videos sent to Arizona’s Family by viewers around the state.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Arizona Film Companies Planning to Break Ground On Film and TV Studio To Capitalize On New Tax Incentive
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
AZFamily
Oh, the humidity! Here are answers to 11 questions Arizonans ask about the monsoon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in Arizona, we celebrate our “dry heat” as a badge of sorts. So, it’s not shocking why the rest of the country can’t understand why Arizonans are complaining about the humidity this weekend. We’re just not used to it! We’ve compiled answers to some typical questions being asked this weekend about the humidity and Arizona’s monsoon storms.
Las Vegas residents travel to Arizona in hopes to buy the winning ticket
While Nevada is not part of the lottery, there are several places you can get a ticket including in Arizona, about 30 miles from the Hoover Dam.
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson says she will reimburse Arizona for cost of campaign flight
PHOENIX — Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson said she will reimburse Arizona for using the state plane to travel to the Valley from a campaign event last week as her top opponent filed a complaint over the action. Taylor Robson used the plane last Friday to travel with Gov....
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?
PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
Phoenix New Times
Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar
As the drama of the 2020 presidential election wound down, Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem had a hunch. A hunch that Democrats had tampered with the 17 local, state, and federal races in Pima County. Finchem, a Tucson Republican, didn't used to be a conspiracy theorist. Then he received an...
