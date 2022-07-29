ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out-of-State Planes, Boats, and Automobiles

By TPT Staff
 2 days ago
kjzz.org

Rent prices are getting further out of reach for many Arizona workers

Minimum wage earners would need to work at least 73 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom rental in Arizona, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Renters are considered cost-burdened when they’re putting more than 30% of their income toward housing and utilities. The...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected

Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Guest Commentary: ARS 13-3108 statute is impacting public safety

Prior to my service on the Board of Supervisors, I was an administrator and teacher for almost 30 years. On two occasions, my staff members and I had to put our schools into lockdown because of reports that a student with a gun was roaming campus. Although no one was harmed in either incident, I will never forget the looks of fear and uncertainty on the faces of my colleagues and students.
prescottenews.com

Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News

Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price

A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
AZFamily

Oh, the humidity! Here are answers to 11 questions Arizonans ask about the monsoon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in Arizona, we celebrate our “dry heat” as a badge of sorts. So, it’s not shocking why the rest of the country can’t understand why Arizonans are complaining about the humidity this weekend. We’re just not used to it! We’ve compiled answers to some typical questions being asked this weekend about the humidity and Arizona’s monsoon storms.
