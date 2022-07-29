ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC to check wastewater for flu, RSV, potentially polio

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WffFl_0gy1iLy600

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every time you flush, your stuff ends up at wastewater treatment facilities. Researchers across the state are collecting samples here to check for COVID-19 and monkeypox.

“A lot of people who are suffering symptoms from a lot of diseases are actually not likely to seek tests at the emergency room,” said Dr. Rachel Noble, distinguished professor at the UNC Institute for Marine Sciences.

Later this year, the state said they plan to include influenza and respiratory syncytial virus to the wastewater monitoring network. They’re considering adding polio but said they have no plans to launch that yet.

Nobel says people infected with COVID shed large amounts of viral particles into wastewater but it is not that’s the case with these other viruses.

“Because of that, it might be more difficult to actually detect,” said Nobel.

It’s why she said researchers are developing more accurate tests so they can capture smaller traces of monkeypox, influenza and RSV. Tests that are not sensitive enough may provide a false sense of security.

“It’s meaning that we’re portraying that a community doesn’t have any issue with a specific disease but its simply because the amount of wastewater that comes through this system is so large,” Noble said.

Her biggest concern right now is that we can’t monitor for everything all the time.

“In some cases, those resources may be better put back into communities by conducting vaccine education or making sure we provide free clinical tests,” she said.

She says making sure people are getting tested when they need to be remains key.

“I don’t actually see wastewater really replacing that clinical testing. I think they go hand in hand,” Noble said.

Explore the state’s current wastewater dashboard the tool below

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Rsv#Flu Symptoms#Wastewater#Influenza#Diseases#General Health#Raleigh
spectrumlocalnews.com

State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws

Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
FOOD & DRINKS
WBTW News13

North Carolina near breakthrough on Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state’s Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled House and Senate passed separate, bipartisan measures by […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
jocoreport.com

North Carolina Drivers: Beware Of BAT-Mobiles Looking For Impaired Drivers

RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
TRAFFIC
WCNC

North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina. We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to WalletHub's latest survey. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. North Carolina ranks third when it comes to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WNCT

Recipes from North Carolina worth trying

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC 2-year-old dies after getting in unlocked car

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — A 2-year-old boy died one week after getting into an unlocked car at his home in Scotland County. According to a press release from Kids and Car Safety, this is the 2nd child to die inside a hot car in North Carolina this year and at least the 13th nationwide. North Carolina ranks number seven in the nation with at least 42 child hot car deaths since 1990.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy