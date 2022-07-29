Man gets probation for pulling a gun during fight over basketball game at Sports Pavilion Lawrence

www2.ljworld.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCTV 5
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Feel-like temperatures through the next few days will range between 101 and 110° with the hottest day expected to be Tuesday. Aging & Style: New drug gives hope for health condition caused by inherited gene mutation. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Missouri researchers have made a breakthrough discovery for...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two killed in overnight Lawrence shootings; suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man are dead after shootings in two Lawrence homes early Sunday. Lawrence police arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible after a chase on Kansas Highway 10. They allege that the man fired shots at an officer from the car window during the pursuit, according to a news release from the department Sunday morning.
1 person shot Sunday night in possible road rage incident in KCMO
One person was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in what police said may have been a road rage incident on Interstate 435 near the East 23rd Street exit.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station
Feel-like temperatures through the next few days will range between 101 and 110° with the hottest day expected to be Tuesday. Aging & Style: New drug gives hope for health condition caused by inherited gene mutation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri researchers have made a breakthrough discovery for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riley County Arrest Report July 31
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. IAN BROWNING KRAMER, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. MICHAEL SHAWN HERRICK, 46,...
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
Sheriff: Semi driver caught with cocaine on Kansas highway
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges after an arrest. Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Texas man was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. 75 Hwy. On July 27, a sheriff's deputy stopped a tractor-trailer in...
KCK man avoids bullet that goes through his car
A Kansas City, KS man is grateful to be alive after his car was struck by a bullet while he was driving into work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 caught stealing ‘Vote Yes’ sign from Topeka church, criminal charges filed
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles were spotted trying to steal a political sign in Shawnee County from a local church, on Friday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, at 11 p.m. on July 22 a deputy on patrol “interrupted” a pair of juveniles who were trying to steal a large political sign from […]
Man sentenced for shooting on Leavenworth bridge
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for shooting and injuring a soldier on Leavenworth's Centennial Bridge.
Olathe police searching for missing/endangered woman
The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Teen suspect charged for shooting at family outside KC home
A 16-year-old teenager is facing charges for allegedly firing more than 15 gunshots at a 12-year-old and her 11-month-old brother outside their home Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body camera video shows man grab officer’s gun before fatal shooting
Body camera video shows the moments before Kansas City, Kansas Police fatally shot a man who grabbed officer’s gun
Kansas City teen charged after allegedly shooting at 12-year-old, baby
A 16-year-old accused of shooting at a 12-year-old girl and 11-month-old baby is in custody and facing numerous charges.
KCPD investigates homicide near Cypress Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that took palce Saturday morning in the 600 block of Cypress avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
tncontentexchange.com
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
KCPD investigating suspicious death Saturday morning
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
Former Prairie Village police officer’s license revoked
A former Prairie Village Police Officer's license was revoked after an investigation determine he inappropriately contacted a defendant.
RCPD: Suspects fired shots at aggravated robbery victims
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, police filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in the 20 block of Waterway Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old...
4 Kansas juveniles in custody after taking car with baby, child inside
Four Wichita, Kansas, juveniles are charged with kidnapping and other crimes after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.
Comments / 2