Eric Bard appears in court

Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
wabi.tv
Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted. 32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail. 36-year-old Andrae Dixon...
WGME
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
foxbangor.com
Indictments for shooting and house fire
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted three people in connection with a shooting at the Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor in April. Brothers Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York and 28-year -old Eimel Evans of Augusta were both indicted on assault. Eimel was indicted for criminal...
WMTW
Teens accused of vandalizing Rockland school with graffitied racial slurs, swastikas
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland Police Department has charged two teens who they say vandalized a school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged Khyllie Cochran, 18, and 19-year-old Juston Hurley for aggravated criminal mischief. Officials say extensive damage, including broken windows and graffiti, was done to the outbuilding and surrounding...
wabi.tv
Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
wabi.tv
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
Police seek possible witness in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Turner
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on the fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 23. The crash occurred on County Road in Turner. Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus was charged with manslaughter following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of Tina White, 46, of Turner.
wabi.tv
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
Police use stun gun to subdue teen in Rockland parking lot
ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police reportedly used a stun gun to subdue a teen during a confrontation early Thursday morning outside the police department. Police said the teen called 911 at about 2 a.m. Thursday to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police. Officers arrived to...
Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday
One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Police seeking suspects in Mason Station burglary, vandalism
Wiscasset Police posted a photo of five potential suspects July 28 allegedly involved with a weekend burglary at Mason Station. Around 10 a.m., Police Chief Larry Hesseltine posted the photo on the department’s Facebook page with this message. “Looking for assistance in identifying these individuals. They are suspects in a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief case at Mason Station. If you can help please contact Chief Hesseltine at 207-882-8203 or chiefhesseltine@wiscasset.org.”
WGME
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
WPFO
Woman claims she lost her job at Maine jail after reporting COVID concerns to CDC
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A Gorham woman claims that Cumberland County Jail administrators illegally revoked the security clearance that allowed her to work at the commissary after she reported concerns about safety precautions during a COVID-19 outbreak last year to state health authorities. Anne Kozloff, 60, worked for the Keefe Commissary...
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
foxbangor.com
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
wabi.tv
Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after grenade found
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Several Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in the basement of a home there. Rockland Police tell TV5 they blocked off James Street after someone discovered the explosive device just after 6. Emergency responders evacuated homes near where the grenade was located.
