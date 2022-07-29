ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, ME

Eric Bard appears in court

By Matthew Jaroncyk
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago
www.foxbangor.com

wabi.tv

Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted. 32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail. 36-year-old Andrae Dixon...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Indictments for shooting and house fire

BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted three people in connection with a shooting at the Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor in April. Brothers Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York and 28-year -old Eimel Evans of Augusta were both indicted on assault. Eimel was indicted for criminal...
BANGOR, ME
Sidney, ME
WMTW

Teens accused of vandalizing Rockland school with graffitied racial slurs, swastikas

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland Police Department has charged two teens who they say vandalized a school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged Khyllie Cochran, 18, and 19-year-old Juston Hurley for aggravated criminal mischief. Officials say extensive damage, including broken windows and graffiti, was done to the outbuilding and surrounding...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid

According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
wabi.tv

Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday

One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
WINTERPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Police seeking suspects in Mason Station burglary, vandalism

Wiscasset Police posted a photo of five potential suspects July 28 allegedly involved with a weekend burglary at Mason Station. Around 10 a.m., Police Chief Larry Hesseltine posted the photo on the department’s Facebook page with this message. “Looking for assistance in identifying these individuals. They are suspects in a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief case at Mason Station. If you can help please contact Chief Hesseltine at 207-882-8203 or chiefhesseltine@wiscasset.org.”
WISCASSET, ME
foxbangor.com

Garage destroyed in fire

BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Apartment Fire in Bangor

BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after grenade found

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Several Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in the basement of a home there. Rockland Police tell TV5 they blocked off James Street after someone discovered the explosive device just after 6. Emergency responders evacuated homes near where the grenade was located.
ROCKLAND, ME

