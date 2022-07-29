ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Officials identify man who drowned at Hagg Lake

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068cYX_0gy1i1Op00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Authorities have identified a man who reportedly drowned in Hagg Lake on Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Kwasi Brame on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brame went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins Valley Park near Boat Ramp A and went under the water on Monday afternoon. He did not resurface and a rescue effort was immediately launched.

These 11 Oregon counties should mask up amid BA.5-fueled COVID surge, according to CDC

However, due to concerns of searchers overheating with the extreme heat conditions, the search was suspended for the evening after several hours.

Washington County marine patrol deputies, assisted by Lake Oswego Fire Department’s dive team and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, resumed the search for the missing swimmer Tuesday morning.

Tolo Mountain wildfire quadruples in size in Deschutes National Forest

The body of the missing swimmer was located around 11 a.m. near The Peninsula Trailhead on Tuesday, WCSO said. Investigators said there is no initial indication that foul play was involved in Brame’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Man arrested after standoff, 200 rounds fired in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Deputies arrest man for breaking into car, homes in Wood Village

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man attempted to break into a car and then several homes before being arrested by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Wood Village on Saturday evening. MCSO said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to people trying to break-in to a car...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
kptv.com

Dog dies after being left in hot car in Beaverton, owner arrested

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog died after being left inside a car, and his owner was arrested on Saturday in Beaverton. The Beaverton Police Department said just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard for a dog that was left in a hot vehicle. When they arrived, they found a nearly two-year-old German Shepard, Gazer, who was locked inside the car with all the windows rolled up. The outdoor temperature at the time was 89 degrees.
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Accidents
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Swimming#Accident#Deschutes National Forest#Wcso#Nexstar Media Inc
KATU.com

Search suspended for man missing in wooded area near Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office suspended the search for a missing man believed to be in a wooded area near Corbett, according to officials. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a man, later identified as 44-year-old Daniel Tyrone Graham, reported that he was lost near Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, near Corbett.
CORBETT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Teen driver dies, passenger injured in Clark Co. crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old driver died, and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday morning. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast 119th Street. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck off the road. They found a 17-year-old driver dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Person who drowned in Sandy River identified as Portland man

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died on the Sandy River on Wednesday afternoon as a 46-year-old from Portland. Deputies say Derek Johnson fell off his stand-up paddleboard around 2:30 p.m. and did not come back up. First responders launched a rescue raft and pulled Johnson from...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy