President of Rochester Teachers Association cites hundreds of staff vacancies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Businesses across New York are learning that they’re not just on the hook for a loan that New York State took out from the federal government to cover unemployment claims during the pandemic but for the interest on the loan too. Letters have started going out to businesses from the NYS Department of Labor letting them know about a surcharge they’ll have to pay by the end of September to cover the cost of interest on the more than $8 billion loan.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO