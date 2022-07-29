President of Rochester Teachers Association cites hundreds of staff vacancies

www.rochesterfirst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
13 WHAM
RCSD grappling with hundreds of vacancies, including superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — It's crunch time for the Rochester City School District, only a little more than a month from the start of the new year. The district is still searching for a new superintendent. RCSD began departure discussions with Dr. Lesli Myers-Small earlier this month. She has two...
WHEC TV-10
First of four ROC the Block Employment Fairs held on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The first 2022 ROC the Block employment fair took place on Saturday in Jones Square Park. The event is the first in a series of four, held every month from July through October in each city quadrant. More than 50 local employers participated. Attendees learned about...
13 WHAM
School districts struggle with finding bus drivers
Rochester, N.Y. — In about a month, the school bell will start ringing and local districts are making sure they have a way to get kids to and from school, amid an ongoing shortage of bus drivers. Last September, a week before school started, the Rochester City School District...
WHEC TV-10
Local High School hosts Latino Community Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Vertus High School promotes peace through the celebration of the Latino culture on Saturday. There was live music, food, and various festivities at the all-boys high school in Rochester. This is the second installation of its Summer of Hope community event trilogy. Vertus aspires to provide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gvhealthnews.com
Cancer Support Community Rochester has new CEO
Cancer Support Community Rochester has recently named James Love as its new CEO. He succeeds Melinda Merante, who retired. Love previously served in various positions with the American Red Cross for 33 years, including executive director of the Greater Rochester Chapter for the last seven years. He brings a wealth of nonprofit management experience to his new role, including in such key areas as program development and management, fundraising, building community partnerships, media relations, board development and strategic planning.
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gvhealthnews.com
Physician joins Canandaigua Family Practice
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
WHEC TV-10
Businesses on the hook for NYS’s unemployment loan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Businesses across New York are learning that they’re not just on the hook for a loan that New York State took out from the federal government to cover unemployment claims during the pandemic but for the interest on the loan too. Letters have started going out to businesses from the NYS Department of Labor letting them know about a surcharge they’ll have to pay by the end of September to cover the cost of interest on the more than $8 billion loan.
point2homes.com
26 Elmore Road, Brighton, Monroe County, NY, 14618
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. *Delayed negotiations until Wednesday 8/3/22 @ 11 am.* Charming totally remodeled center entrance Colonial with beautiful open layout. Beautiful new white shaker style kitchen with soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, and peninsula breakfast bar. Updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, all new vinyl replacement windows, new furnace, freshly painted interior & exterior, and updated electric. Leaded glass door out to the rear covered patio that is in the deep private backyard with a beautiful oasis type space at the back of the yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport celebrates Canal Days on Saturday and Sunday
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - The community got to enjoy a beautiful day along the Erie Canal on Saturday with the return of Spencerport's Canal Days. The two-day event will resume on Sunday with food, crafts, and live music along Union Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
10 murals going up across the city this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Wall\Therapy has returned to Rochester. Artists from across the country and the world are in the city, working on bringing some life to empty walls around Rochester. More than 10 murals are going up by the end of the weekend across various locations throughout the...
A skatepark is coming to Perinton
Fairport is hoping to build a $1.2 million skatepark in Perinton Park. Perinton Park could house the Rochester region’s next skatepark, according to local and state officials, who announced the project on Thursday. The skating area, at an estimated price tag of $1.2 million, would sit on the lower edge of the park, bordering the parking lot of O’Connor Road, and cover 11,000 square feet. Town Supervisor Ciaran...
point2homes.com
20 Creekside Drive, Churchville, Monroe County, NY, 14428
Listed by Deborah S. Campanella with RE/MAX Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Rarely available opportunity! Village home on quiet street backing to Black Creek. Kayak across the creek, fish off your own private dock, or sit on the deck and watch the gorgeous sunrises/sunsets. Lovely four bedroom home overlooking Black Creek w/mud room, 1st flr laundry, living room, dining room, & open kitchen Mud room & living room walk out to patio & 16x32 inground pool. Oversized detached garage w/workshop, loft & rear access. NEW ROOF 6/22, replacement windows, fresh paint, new flooring, new pool pump, updated heating, & new circuit breakers. Flood insurance is not required. **Enjoy Churchville municipal electric & town paid trash pickup. Beautiful opportunity to lock in a home on the water, all while convenient to expressway for a quick 30 min drive to Rochester. ** Delayed Negotiation until 8/2/22 at 5:00 pm. **Open SUN 12:00-2:00 pm**
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
waynetimes.com
Everyone can participate in 2022 Wayne County Fair
The 165th annual Wayne County Fair, August 8-13 is fast approaching and no matter how old you are, you can participate in the Fair located in Palmyra, NY. If you make it, bake it or grow it, the Fair has a competition you can enter. Do you make craft items,...
15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital
Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.
Comments / 0