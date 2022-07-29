ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Red Cross deploying emergency aid to Kentucky amid flooding

By Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WnjU_0gy1hx6Z00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Red Cross of Greater Columbus is sending emergency response teams to Kentucky to assist flood victims.

“Throughout the region, we have multiple trucks, all emergency response vehicles, all ready to go at a moment’s notice,” said Cory Paul, executive director for the Greater Columbus Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Triathlon, duathlon to affect northwest Columbus traffic Sunday

Paul says they have dozens of volunteers made up of shelter workers, nurses, mental health professionals and more, all prepared to leave.

Before they deploy, the Red Cross says they’re working to determine how many volunteers are needed, to keep recovery efforts flowing smoothly.

“There’s the initial response phase, there’s the recovery phase and so we will be supporting this disaster for a long time, and making sure that we’re taking care of our volunteers and making sure that they’re getting enough rest and time in between deployments is really very important also,” said Paul.

Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation

However, it’s a job that requires a lot of support, which is why he hopes more people are inspired to join.

“It could be your family, it could be your friends, it could be your community, and so that’s the care and concern that we take,” said Paul. “Every one of our volunteers, every one of our staff, that go to these disasters, really go with that care and concern in mind.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Columbus, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
WSAZ

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans help recovery efforts after Kentucky flooding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ohio first responders have gone to eastern Kentucky to join in on the search and rescue efforts after severe flooding hit the region this past week. One of those is a doctor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and for the next few weeks, he will be […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The American Red Cross
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wnky.com

Local organizations help flooding disaster in Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Nicki Rippy, is living through a nightmare in Virgie, Kentucky. “It washed away quite a bit of our driveway, it washed away the ends of our yard,” said Rippy. She is one of the many people impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. She also says she’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAZ

UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 58

'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
HAZARD, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Bike rides build community on Columbus’ south side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities across the country have felt trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide rise in violence over the past two years. One Columbus community is working to build resilience to these traumas through a fun summer activity. The Columbus CARES Coalition held its first-ever South Side Resilience Community Bike […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy