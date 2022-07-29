Tesla Battery Catches Fire at Norwell Dealership

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to the Staples parking lot for some type of disturbance early this morning, at around 12:30 a.m.. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle on down on the pavement right up next to the building. Police believe it had just crashed, possibly in the street, or possibly on the side of the building. The building was not damage and there were no other obvious signs of property damage. After investigating, a male, alleged to be the driver, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. A female, alleged to have been the passenger, was also taken into protective custody for alleged intoxication. Both were transported back to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking. The motorcycle was removed from the parking lot on a flatbed… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Steppenwolf… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

