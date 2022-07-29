Tesla Battery Catches Fire at Norwell Dealership

www.nbcboston.com
nbcboston.com
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building
A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
whdh.com
2 transported by ambulance after car drives into Boston building
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were transported by ambulance after a car careened into a building in Boston Saturday morning. Emergency crews and first responders attended the scene. The vehicle drove though and toppled the building’s fence. Officials have not released details on the nature of the two individuals’...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:
Unconfirmed report that it was struck by a plover overnight. I’m sending an investigative team up there to check it out. Here’s the scene this morning as reported by Captain Pete Mondello:. He reports there are no cranes up there, that the blade is over the embankment in...
newbedfordguide.com
Acushnet Fire Department responds to structure fires, multiple medical calls
“On Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us!. In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to 2 structure fires!. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an...
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody…
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to the Staples parking lot for some type of disturbance early this morning, at around 12:30 a.m.. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle on down on the pavement right up next to the building. Police believe it had just crashed, possibly in the street, or possibly on the side of the building. The building was not damage and there were no other obvious signs of property damage. After investigating, a male, alleged to be the driver, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. A female, alleged to have been the passenger, was also taken into protective custody for alleged intoxication. Both were transported back to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking. The motorcycle was removed from the parking lot on a flatbed…
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
nbcboston.com
Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents
A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents. Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street. A...
One person killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Lakeville Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning that shut down the intersection of Main and Bridge Street for nearly four hours. Police responded to the scene of the crash just after 6:30 a.m. Two people were transported to a local area hospital, where...
11 people evacuated after partial building collapse in East Boston
EAST BOSTON – An apartment building in East Boston was evacuated early Sunday morning after a partial collapse.The brick façade of the building on Sumner Street came crashing down overnight.Eleven people, including two children, were displaced.The Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.No one was hurt.The city's building inspector was called to the scene, and power was cut to the building.
nbcboston.com
2 Face Charges in Dorchester Drag Racing Crash That Killed Woman
Two men are accused of drag racing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last month, resulting in a crash that left a 36-year-old woman dead, authorities revealed Friday. Sean Desiree, a 31-year-old from Boston, and Damiel Griffiths, of Dorchester, were arraigned separately this week in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on several charges in connection to the June crash, including manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and racing another motor vehicle, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced in a news release.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say
A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
nbcboston.com
Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead
Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Two drivers charged in connection with Boston drag racing crash that killed passenger
BOSTON — Two Boston men are facing charges in connection with a fatal June crash that occurred while they were allegedly intoxicated and drag racing, the prosecution said. Sean Desiree and Damiel Griffiths were racing one another at speeds of up to 71 miles per hour around 2 a.m. on Jun. 11 when the crash occurred in Dorchester, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.
nbcboston.com
Man Who Kissed Stranger on the Cheeks on Green Line Was Wanted for Fraud, Police Say
A man wanted on suspicion of fraud in Rhode Island was arrested on the MBTA Green Line in Boston Thursday after allegedly hugging and kissing a stranger on her cheeks Thursday, police said. When officers took the man, Emir Ikanovic, off the trolley at Park Street Station Thursday afternoon, he...
‘Slow Down New England’ Campaign Puts Brakes on Speeders
Law enforcement from New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts are teaming up for the "Slow Down New England" anti-speeding campaign announced at Hampton Beach Tuesday. Speeding has increased in the New England states as it has around the country, which has also led to more speed related deaths. The campaign is more about education than handing out tickets, according to Arthur Kinsman, NHTSA Regional Administrator for New England.
franklinmatters.org
"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example
"They bought their homes when they were young, making money, and raising families. Now they’re empty nesters, in or nearing retirement, and living in houses that are too big for them. But many older residents in Massachusetts who’d like to downsize — and turn over spacious dwellings to younger...
nbcboston.com
‘Ghost Bike' Memorial Dedicated to Man Killed in July Bike Crash in Boston
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Boston Saturday to dedicate a memorial bicycle to a man who died in a bike crash this month. George Clemmer, a 71-year-old from Cambridge, was fatally struck by a dump truck on July 13. A white bike -- known as a "ghost bike" -- was placed on the corner of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues in Boston, where he was struck.
