Speedway 95 gearing up for second annual ‘Big Dog 100’ Race

This Winnie the Pooh Corn Maze in Maine Is Family-Friendly Summer Fun
A farm in Penobscot County, Maine, has announced this year's opening of its iconic corn maze. And it's a theme that's going to put serious smiles on the faces of both children and adults. The popular maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has taken the "Winnie the Pooh" theme...
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
Strassenreiter excels in Maine Senior Games track meet
STANDISH — Searsmont resident John Strassenreiter competed in his eighth Maine Senior Games track and field meet July 16 at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. Representing the Kid’s Cancer Network, Strassenreiter won the 1500 meter Power Walk for the 75-79 age group in a time of 15:23, which qualifies him for next year’s Nationals in Pittsburgh.
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Down East
The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat
With its classic red-and-white trim, angular glassy front, and nightly neon glow, the Island Dairy Treat looks like it time-traveled straight from the 1950s, and in a sense, it has. This summer marks 70 years since the roadside ice-cream stand opened in Skowhegan, on an island in a bend of the Kennebec River, above a hydroelectric dam. Not much has changed about the place, and on a recent warm afternoon, some dozen families, young and old, were sitting around picnic tables shaded by maples, much as families have done for generations. One woman tried, without much success, to school her young daughter on licking around the cone to keep the chocolate-vanilla swirl from dripping, but sticky fingers are a rite of summer here.
Maine United reflects on first EYBL circuit, Peach Jam experience
VEAZIE – This summer, nine kids from Maine put on a show on the nation’s biggest youth basketball stage. “You don’t really hear of a team from Maine making a lot of splash on the national scene,” said Maine United guard Dawson Townsend. Most of the...
Together Place announces winners of Periscope Writing Contest
BANGOR — The Together Place in Bangor just announced the winners of its annual Periscope Writing Contest. Those who participated could write a poem, story or essay, with the winners getting their entries published by Pro Libris books. First prize for the contest is $250, second is $125 and...
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
Jagger Is Home After 9 Days on the Run
Great news! Jagger is home after 9 days on the run in Ellsworth!. Back on July 20th we told you about Jagger. Jagger is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off on July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family was worried sick!. He ran off...
Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'
DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports. The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
Please Don’t Stack Rocks: Here’s Where and Why It’s Illegal in New England
I've seen them and I'm sure you have, too. Rocks are stacked and balanced in various formations on hiking trails, beaches, and in deserts. Unfortunately, these rock towers can be dangerous and harmful to the environment, and that's why they're not legal in National Parks according to the Hiking Authority.
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
TRAFFIC ALERT – Route 202 Winthrop
We're getting word from listeners that there is a significant traffic backup on Route 202 in Winthrop / Manchester. It appears the issue is caused by a motor vehicle crash near the White Duck Brew Pub in Winthrop. Comments from listeners indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Update: Wildfire near Greenville partially contained
BRASSUA TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Service battled a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon. This is video taken by a forest ranger from a helicopter trying to put out the fire off Demo Road in Brassua Township. Rangers say the blaze was only in the woods and no...
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Treat yourself! It’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ at Dairy Queen
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Still thinking about what to cook for dinner - or maybe you’re thinking dessert?. How about heading to your local Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day?. For every Blizzard Treat sold Thursday, $1 or more will be donated to benefit kids treated by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Emerson Mill road in Hampden closure
HAMPDEN– The Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close part of the Emerson Mill at road at I95 in Hampden. As part of the ongoing work on the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project, road closure, as needed, will happen between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M. between Sunday July 31st and Saturday August 6th.
