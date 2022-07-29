Special Hearing on Mental Health Emergency Care In SF Brings Proposal for New Long-Term Care Hospital

Marin County health officials say the month of July has been dominated by high transmission rates of the Omicron BA-4 and BA-5 variants. Positive test rates of the two variants have been as high as 90-percent across the county. Officials say the likelihood of being exposed to the virus is 40-percent with as few as 10 people present in a gathering. That number jumps to 72-percent with a 25-person gathering. If there are 50 people present, the likelihood of exposure is as high as 92-percent. Officials say wearing an N-95, KN-95, or KF-94 mask if your best defense against any possible exposure.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO