Special Hearing on Mental Health Emergency Care In SF Brings Proposal for New Long-Term Care Hospital

sfist.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
SF Hospitals Grapple with Repeat Psychiatric Patients, Frustrated Workers
A relatively small number of patients are repeatedly cycling through the city’s psychiatric emergency facilities, driving up costs and tormenting hospital workers who say they need more staff to appropriately treat their clients. A hearing led by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Thursday revealed gaps in psychiatric care amid an...
Nursing home to stop discharging patients after deaths
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A nursing home run by the city of San Francisco will stop discharging patients as part of a federally-mandated closure plan after at least four patients died within days or weeks of being moved from Laguna Honda Hospital, officials said. In April, the federal Centers...
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy
The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
calmatters.network
Residents fight church's plan to host safe-parking program for homeless
More than two dozen residents near the First Congregational Church of Palo Alto are protesting a proposal by the Louis Road institution to allow overnight parking for homeless individuals at the back of its parking lot. The residents filed an appeal earlier this month seeking to overturn the city’s recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vallejosun.com
Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours
VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
ksro.com
Omicron Variants Running Rampant in Marin County
Marin County health officials say the month of July has been dominated by high transmission rates of the Omicron BA-4 and BA-5 variants. Positive test rates of the two variants have been as high as 90-percent across the county. Officials say the likelihood of being exposed to the virus is 40-percent with as few as 10 people present in a gathering. That number jumps to 72-percent with a 25-person gathering. If there are 50 people present, the likelihood of exposure is as high as 92-percent. Officials say wearing an N-95, KN-95, or KF-94 mask if your best defense against any possible exposure.
postnewsgroup.com
Alameda County Grand Jury Report Cites Probate Conservatorship Cries Out for Reform
Last week, the Alameda County Grand Jury released its final report on the Alameda County Probate Court and found numerous deficiencies that have been criticized by probate reform groups for decades. The Grand Jury found that:. Probate Court staff is severely overworked and understaffed;. The Public Defender’s office has no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silicon Valley
UC Berkeley can begin construction of $312 million housing development at historic People’s Park, judge rules
UC Berkeley’s proposal to develop housing at People’s Park dodged another bullet Friday — more than a half-century after a similar plan sparked a violent clash that established People’s Park as a hotbed of social dissent. An Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling...
davisvanguard.org
SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Tabs Monifa Willis Chief of Victim Services Division
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Monifa Willis is the new Chief of the office’s Victim Services Division, according to a statement from controversial new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins this week. Willis has been a community health professional for nearly two decades, and will “lead the division that...
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
SFist
As Shelter-In-Place Hotel Program Winds Down, Residents and Managers Look Back on Whether it Actually Worked
San Francisco's Shelter-in-Place Hotel program is roughly 75% finished, with the remaining 25% to expire in the weeks to come. Let’s check in on the statistics — and people — who can say whether it was effective. If you had told me in the Before Times that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Housing ‘Out of Reach' for Bay Area Minimum Wage Workers: Report
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
San Jose mayor says sorry for COVID exposure
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he shook hands and spoke closely to a dozen people. “Mayor Liccardo began experiencing symptoms (Thursday) afternoon, and tested immediately,” Esmeralda Bautista, spokesperson for Liccardo, told San José Spotlight. “He learned he was positive and immediately left City Hall.”
NBC Bay Area
Affordable Housing Victory: How a Years-Long Strike Helped Residents Get a Property in Oakland
It's a major win for affordable housing advocates. After Oakland residents staged a prolonged strike, an apartment building is being handed over to them. About two and a half years ago, Maria Montes De Oca and a number of her Oakland neighbors stopped paying rent in protest after the cost of their apartments on 29th Avenue more than doubled.
Bay Area dad uses tech background to design innovative face mask, motivated by his children
With inclusion in mind, part of Kevin Ngo's process involved 3D scanning the faces of dozens of children across different ethnicities.
Housing coalition finds San Francisco rents largely unattainable
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has found it costs triple San Francisco’s minimum wage to comfortably afford a two-bedroom apartment in the city.
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. The Great Highway stretches 3.8 miles down San Francisco’s western coast, bordering Ocean Beach. Every weekend and holiday, between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, the four-lane-wide roadway transforms into a completely vehicle-free promenade where the public can enjoy its scenic views.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
Comments / 0