Food Truck Friday: Trucky Cheese

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local food truck has taken a simple snack and given it a modern twist.

The history of the grilled cheese sandwich dates back to the 1920s but here in the 2020s, it’s not being served in your kitchen, instead, from a truck. Trucky Cheese has put a new twist on the classic sandwich.

“We have been called the grilled cheese powerhouse of the Tri-Cities and we have just really taken off these past few months,” said Manager, Haley Call.

They’re a powerhouse that’s been kicking out this comfort food in the Tri-Cities for a few years but recently underwent new ownership back in November.

While management has changed, the recipe for success still remains. “We love when people come up to us and they’re like oh can we just get a regular grilled cheese? Then we tell them we do this and this and this and watching people be so amazed at what you can just do to a regular grilled cheese is my favorite part,” said Call.

Trucky Cheese specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, but what does that even mean?

“So a gourmet grilled cheese means we use the highest quality of cheeses, we use sourdough bread, we smoke our own meats and we cook our chicken fresh every morning. Everything you eat is fresh every day,” said Call.

