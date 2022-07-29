ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, TN

Food Truck Friday: Trucky Cheese

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDzUV_0gy1hqvU00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local food truck has taken a simple snack and given it a modern twist.

The history of the grilled cheese sandwich dates back to the 1920s but here in the 2020s, it’s not being served in your kitchen, instead, from a truck. Trucky Cheese has put a new twist on the classic sandwich.

Nominate: Best Food Truck in the Tri-Cities

“We have been called the grilled cheese powerhouse of the Tri-Cities and we have just really taken off these past few months,” said Manager, Haley Call.

They’re a powerhouse that’s been kicking out this comfort food in the Tri-Cities for a few years but recently underwent new ownership back in November.

Food Truck Friday: Lobster Dogs

While management has changed, the recipe for success still remains. “We love when people come up to us and they’re like oh can we just get a regular grilled cheese? Then we tell them we do this and this and this and watching people be so amazed at what you can just do to a regular grilled cheese is my favorite part,” said Call.

Troyer’s Food Truck Rally brings food, fun to Limestone

Trucky Cheese specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, but what does that even mean?

“So a gourmet grilled cheese means we use the highest quality of cheeses, we use sourdough bread, we smoke our own meats and we cook our chicken fresh every morning. Everything you eat is fresh every day,” said Call.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park

BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

It Takes Two: Downtown duo opens deli, ice cream parlor

KINGSPORT — Downtown Kingsport’s most well-known dads with a knack for cooking are at it again — But this time, it’s with sandwiches, ice cream and more in their new downtown deli and ice cream parlor. Charles King Jr. and Randall Slagle make up the duo...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Wesley UMC host ‘End of Summer Celebration’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church hosted the ‘End of Summer Celebration’ on Sunday. Guests were able to hear live music from several musicians and grab a bite to eat from Me and K’s Food Truck. Minister Ginger Isom spoke with News Channel 11 about wanting to have an event […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Elizabethton, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Limestone, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Mother Chuckers preparing to open doors, fling axes in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From down-home diner to high-energy axe-hurling parlor, Mother Chuckers is preparing to host some pointy entertainment next week. While the name might initially raise questions, it fits right in with the no-jokes-barred atmosphere of the new business at 1500 Euclid Avenue that occupies the former site of Mother’s Restaurant, a community […]
BRISTOL, VA
elizabethton.com

Main Street Elizabethton presents the final First Friday

Main Street Elizabethton hosts the final First Friday of 2022 this week. From 5 to 10 p.m. downtown Elizabethton hosts a huge summer send-off featuring live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences, family-friendly activities, and more. Florencia & The Feeling will be performing live on the Covered Bridge Stage from...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Meet native birds, explore new trails during Summer in the Park

KINGSPORT — There’s one full week left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award- winning nature program offering family- friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of Aug. 1, visitors can hike and explore, discover native birds and trees, help...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Food Truck#Local Food#Grilled Cheese#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc#Reserv
WJHL

What to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — The weekend is upon us once again! News Channel 11 compiled a list of different events in the Tri-Cities region. It is fair to remind readers, however, that Storm Team 11 forecasts a stormy, rainy next two days. Saturday, July 30 What: Greene County FairWhen: 4-11 p.m.Where: 123 Fairgrounds Circle, GreenevilleMore: Open Saler […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chick-fil-A closes for rebuild project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s sole Chick-fil-A restaurant has closed its doors and will remain closed for weeks while the restaurant is demolished and rebuilt. The Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive closed at 3 p.m. Thursday. According to plans submitted earlier this year, the entire site will be demolished and the existing 3,971 square-foot building […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Niswonger Children’s Hospital asking for toy donations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving. The children’s hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

One-woman show at Barter will close out Virginia Highlands Festival

ABINGDON — Lee Smith met Abingdon writer Lou Crabtree in the 1970s in a writing workshop at the Virginia Highlands Festival. Smith so bonded with Crabtree that she based Ivy Rowe, the main character in her masterwork “Fair and Tender Ladies” on her. When a Florida actress...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed

The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

From school uniforms to cat costumes, KCS discusses dress code

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called “furries,” and the separate practice of carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time to consider school uniforms or something close.
KINGSPORT, TN
tvliving.com

Have you ever been to the Bush’s Beans museum?

DANDRIDGE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picture this, you’re driving down the road and see a sign for a bean museum. That’s right, the Bush’s Beans museum. Believe it or not, you can learn all about the history of Bush’s Beans and how the company got started. In Dandridge, Tennessee at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, is where A.J. Bush started the company. Now, travelers from all over stop in the museum to learn about the bean company’s beautiful history.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses, churches and community members in Carter County came together to give out free backpacks and supplies at the Hampton Back to School Bash on Saturday. “We just want to help people that are in need, show them the love of God and give them a fun-filled day and they don’t […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Virginia Business

Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers

Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy