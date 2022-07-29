ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Anderson commits to Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
Camp Meeting isn't just a Denver tradition

DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
Steak 48 tops ranking of favorite Charlotte restaurants

CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 remains one of Charlotte’s most sought-after reservations. The 11,500-square-foot restaurant in Apex SouthPark has become “the” place to celebrate special events and family milestones since opening in late 2020. “I don’t think our restaurant is busy or popular on it its own....
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors

A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try

Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
25 Best Restaurants in Charlotte, NC — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

There are just so many exciting things to do in the ever-busy city of Charlotte. This North Carolina metropolis is brimming with cool attractions like theme parks, museums, adventure courses, and tons of dining opportunities. Here, you’ll have your pick from the fanciest of hotel restaurants to the most chill...
CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
