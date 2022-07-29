www.wralsportsfan.com
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
Tar Heels to face Michigan in Michael Jordan’s Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE — Organizers of the Jumpman Invitational on Friday unveiled the matchups and schedule for the two-night college basketball event scheduled to debut in uptown Charlotte in December. And they expressed confidence that tickets will sell briskly once they’re available in September. Fans interested in signing up to...
How to Watch Day Four of Panthers Training Camp
Take in today's practice from Spartanburg.
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
Hundreds set to attend Charlotte’s 3rd annual HBCU Cookout
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of HBCU alums will meet for the third annual Queen City HBCU cookout on Sunday.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
Steak 48 tops ranking of favorite Charlotte restaurants
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 remains one of Charlotte’s most sought-after reservations. The 11,500-square-foot restaurant in Apex SouthPark has become “the” place to celebrate special events and family milestones since opening in late 2020. “I don’t think our restaurant is busy or popular on it its own....
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
Popular breakfast joint in Huntersville set to reopen
A popular breakfast joint in Huntersville is set to reopen this weekend after being closed for six months.
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Elks Lodge is Rockin’ The Lake this Weekend – You’re Invited
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Elks Lodge of Rock Hill is taking us back to the ’80’s with a concert series that is rockin the lake. The Elks Lodge is putting on a summer concert this Saturday, July 30th called Rockin’ the Lake featuring beach music and 80’s Bands such as Cassette Rewind with Greg Parrish.
secretcharlotte.co
7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try
Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
Rifle found inside maintenance closet at Fort Mill apartment complex
York County deputies say a rifle was found in a maintenance closet at a Fort Mill apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Restaurants in Charlotte, NC — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
There are just so many exciting things to do in the ever-busy city of Charlotte. This North Carolina metropolis is brimming with cool attractions like theme parks, museums, adventure courses, and tons of dining opportunities. Here, you’ll have your pick from the fanciest of hotel restaurants to the most chill...
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Violin Scam & We Aren’t Married
In the latest Matt & Ramona Off Air Podcast, Matt exposes a street violinist scam. There is a national scam going on involving people pretending to play the violin to get money from good samaritans. We discuss what is happening, and where, in the Charlotte area, the fake violin virtuosos have been spotted. Also; […]
A Charlotte toddler came home from a daycare with bruises. His mother said the director won't let her see security video
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alleged incident at a Charlotte daycare is ringing the alarm for one parent. Grace Gehrls said she noticed bruises on her 3-year-old son, who has autism, after picking him up on Thursday afternoon from Creative Kids University-North. She told WCNC Charlotte she wants to know what happened.
WLTX.com
'You're paying for them' | Charlotte car dealer seeing hits as GDP falls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S economy reported a hit. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell .9% in the second quarter. This is the second straight decline and economic watchdogs said this is a strong sign of a recession. Experts told WCNC Charlotte many Americans are not spending on large...
CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
