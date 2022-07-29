ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields 'Incensed' With How Women Over 40 Are Treated in the Industry

By Yasmine Coleman
 2 days ago
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A notorious 'pest to the stars' who bizarrely claims he's married to Australia's most famous news anchor has celebrities on edge as he faces a raft of stalking charges

A notorious celeb chaser who was allegedly involved in an ugly opening night clash with entertainer Rhonda Burchmore bizarrely claims he was married to beloved Melbourne newsreader Peter Hitchener. Kodei James Mulcahy, 22, of Werribee, is scheduled to appear before the Werribee Magistrates Court on 26 unrelated charges of stalking...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

Katy Perry Shares Glimpse of Life in Kentucky with Orlando Bloom

American Idol judge Katy Perry spent some time in Kentucky earlier this year as her fiancé Orlando Bloom was filming a movie there. The singer recently shared a glimpse into their life on Instagram through a series of photos and videos. Katy Perry Shares Life in Kentucky with Orlando...
KENTUCKY STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Joy Behar Reportedly Shouts At Staffer In Shocking Off-Camera Segment

The View cohost Joy Behar reportedly shocked audience members when she yelled at a staff member while off-camera. The table of hosts were scheduled to do a live segment titled "Hot Topics" in which the panel and the audience members engage in a friendly back and forth of questions and answers as a pre-recorded clip plays. However, Behar sparked controversy when she allegedly "screamed" at a crew member to pick up the pace.An eyewitness claimed the 79-year-old television personality rudely yelled for a member of the crew entertaining the crowd to "hurry up." The staffer allegedly poked fun at...
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparisons Amid Colorism Conversation

Keke Palmer has been a big name in the entertainment industry for over a decade, so she isn’t here for comparisons to anyone else. The former Nickelodeon star’s latest film, NOPE, hit theaters over the weekend, taking home the number one spot at the box office and receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. Alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer shined as a leading lady, which caused a lot of fans to run to Twitter and talk about how they want to see her in more movies.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kristin Chenoweth Slips Into Her Original Glinda Dress 18 Years After ‘Wicked’ Debut: Watch

There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jessie James Decker Poses In Chic Summer Couture In Latest Instagram Post — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Jessie James Decker once again gives us just what we needed — the most stylish summer outfit. Between strutting the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, to dropping new desirable designs through her clothing brand, Kittenish, the country singer has definitely been keeping busy. Lucky for us, the beauty queen still has time to sit pretty in the most chic couture!Decker posed outside for the perfect picture, which she later uploaded to Instagram...
RETAIL
Parade

'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS

Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
TV SERIES
Parade

Shania Twain Reveals Why She Thought She ‘Would Never' Sing Again

Shania Twain's new documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, includes some interesting new insights into the country singer's life. The movie, which is streaming on Netflix, explores Twain's Lyme disease diagnosis after being bitten by a tick while horseback riding in 2003. She acknowledged that for years after, she...
MUSIC
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

