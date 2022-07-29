Brooke Shields 'Incensed' With How Women Over 40 Are Treated in the Industry

parade.com
Social Media Responds to Gwyneth Paltrow's Controversial Comments on Celebrity Kids
The internet is not having it with Gwyneth Paltrow's "tone deaf" comments on nepotism. In a recent interview with Hailey Bieber, the actress opened up about nepotism, explaining that she thinks celebrity kids have to work "twice as hard" to prove themselves in the industry. Twitter was quick to blast...
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
EXCLUSIVE: A notorious 'pest to the stars' who bizarrely claims he's married to Australia's most famous news anchor has celebrities on edge as he faces a raft of stalking charges
A notorious celeb chaser who was allegedly involved in an ugly opening night clash with entertainer Rhonda Burchmore bizarrely claims he was married to beloved Melbourne newsreader Peter Hitchener. Kodei James Mulcahy, 22, of Werribee, is scheduled to appear before the Werribee Magistrates Court on 26 unrelated charges of stalking...
'Pray for me y'all!' Conservative pundit Elisabeth Hasselbeck reveals she will be returning to The View next month as a guest co-host
Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been confirmed to be returning to The View in a guest co-host position three years after she quit the show. The news about the 45-year-old conservative pundit's extended return to the program was confirmed by People on Thursday. The Daytime Emmy-winning performer also gave a statement to...
Oprah mourns the death of her father Vernon Winfrey: 'He felt the love and reveled in it'
Oprah Winfrey is thanking friends and family for their thoughts and prayers after announcing the death of her father. The actress, producer, host and philanthropist confirmed her 89-year-old father, Vernon Winfrey, died Friday surrounded by loved ones and family after battling cancer. "I had the sacred honor of witnessing the...
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry Shares Glimpse of Life in Kentucky with Orlando Bloom
American Idol judge Katy Perry spent some time in Kentucky earlier this year as her fiancé Orlando Bloom was filming a movie there. The singer recently shared a glimpse into their life on Instagram through a series of photos and videos. Katy Perry Shares Life in Kentucky with Orlando...
Chris Rock jokes about slap after Will Smith apology video
Comedian doesn’t directly address apology onstage but says: ‘Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day’
'The View' Cohost Joy Behar Reportedly Shouts At Staffer In Shocking Off-Camera Segment
The View cohost Joy Behar reportedly shocked audience members when she yelled at a staff member while off-camera. The table of hosts were scheduled to do a live segment titled "Hot Topics" in which the panel and the audience members engage in a friendly back and forth of questions and answers as a pre-recorded clip plays. However, Behar sparked controversy when she allegedly "screamed" at a crew member to pick up the pace.An eyewitness claimed the 79-year-old television personality rudely yelled for a member of the crew entertaining the crowd to "hurry up." The staffer allegedly poked fun at...
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparisons Amid Colorism Conversation
Keke Palmer has been a big name in the entertainment industry for over a decade, so she isn’t here for comparisons to anyone else. The former Nickelodeon star’s latest film, NOPE, hit theaters over the weekend, taking home the number one spot at the box office and receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. Alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer shined as a leading lady, which caused a lot of fans to run to Twitter and talk about how they want to see her in more movies.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Jokes He Will Only Make Movies in One Genre the Rest of His Life
Freddie Prinze Jr. will only be making films in the horror genre from now on—at least according to his Twitter account. "What? Only make horror movies for the rest of my life? Okay fine. Now we'll see what's up won't we," the actor joked in a Tweet on Wednesday, July 27, potentially hinting at an upcoming project.
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
Kristin Chenoweth Slips Into Her Original Glinda Dress 18 Years After ‘Wicked’ Debut: Watch
There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.
Jessie James Decker Poses In Chic Summer Couture In Latest Instagram Post — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Jessie James Decker once again gives us just what we needed — the most stylish summer outfit. Between strutting the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, to dropping new desirable designs through her clothing brand, Kittenish, the country singer has definitely been keeping busy. Lucky for us, the beauty queen still has time to sit pretty in the most chic couture!Decker posed outside for the perfect picture, which she later uploaded to Instagram...
'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS
Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
Shania Twain Reveals Why She Thought She ‘Would Never' Sing Again
Shania Twain's new documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, includes some interesting new insights into the country singer's life. The movie, which is streaming on Netflix, explores Twain's Lyme disease diagnosis after being bitten by a tick while horseback riding in 2003. She acknowledged that for years after, she...
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
