Brooke Shields 'Incensed' With How Women Over 40 Are Treated in the Industry

There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.

