Maine women’s hockey coaches expected to resign, multiple sources report

www.foxbangor.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Strassenreiter excels in Maine Senior Games track meet
STANDISH — Searsmont resident John Strassenreiter competed in his eighth Maine Senior Games track and field meet July 16 at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. Representing the Kid’s Cancer Network, Strassenreiter won the 1500 meter Power Walk for the 75-79 age group in a time of 15:23, which qualifies him for next year’s Nationals in Pittsburgh.
foxbangor.com
Maine United reflects on first EYBL circuit, Peach Jam experience
VEAZIE – This summer, nine kids from Maine put on a show on the nation’s biggest youth basketball stage. “You don’t really hear of a team from Maine making a lot of splash on the national scene,” said Maine United guard Dawson Townsend. Most of the...
wabi.tv
Former UMaine President passes away
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former University of Maine President Robert Kennedy has passed away. According to UMaine, Kennedy died last week in his home state of Minnesota. He served the UMaine community for more than 11 years, including serving as president from 2005 to 2011. Kennedy is survived by his...
Think It’s Been Hot? The 1911 Heat Wave In Bangor Was Brutal.
This summer has been a hot and sticky summer, no doubt. Between the above average temps, and the never ending humidity, this summer has certainly felt at times, like there is no relief in sight. It seems hard to believe, but about 100 years ago in 1911, there was a heat wave so bad, that folks everywhere throughout Penobscot County and beyond, were literally going a little bit nuts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
WGME
State forced to cancel ferry trips to Maine islands amid staffing shortages
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- The workforce shortage in Maine is now stretching from the land to the water as the state cancels ferry trips to a number of islands due to lack of staffing. Just this week, Maine DOT says it had to cancel upwards of 20 trips to Islesboro...
foxbangor.com
New RSU 24 school not ready
SULLIVAN– Students in RSU 24 won’t be going back to school in their new building in Sullivan. Superintendent Michael Eastman sent out out a letter to parents saying the water sprinkler system isn’t functioning properly. He said it appears the fix will take months to complete. All...
mdislander.com
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
Jagger Is Home After 9 Days on the Run
Great news! Jagger is home after 9 days on the run in Ellsworth!. Back on July 20th we told you about Jagger. Jagger is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off on July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family was worried sick!. He ran off...
Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'
DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports. The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
Down East
The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat
With its classic red-and-white trim, angular glassy front, and nightly neon glow, the Island Dairy Treat looks like it time-traveled straight from the 1950s, and in a sense, it has. This summer marks 70 years since the roadside ice-cream stand opened in Skowhegan, on an island in a bend of the Kennebec River, above a hydroelectric dam. Not much has changed about the place, and on a recent warm afternoon, some dozen families, young and old, were sitting around picnic tables shaded by maples, much as families have done for generations. One woman tried, without much success, to school her young daughter on licking around the cone to keep the chocolate-vanilla swirl from dripping, but sticky fingers are a rite of summer here.
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
A Stuffed Duck Has Mainers Furious and the Police Just Got Involved
Look, since the mid-to-late 90s when the internet started becoming more of a thing and after asking A/S/L went out of style, we all started slowly morphing into keyboard warriors. Suddenly, people who would keep to themselves and mind their business felt the need to voice their opinion. About everything.
foxbangor.com
Emerson Mill road in Hampden closure
HAMPDEN– The Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close part of the Emerson Mill at road at I95 in Hampden. As part of the ongoing work on the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project, road closure, as needed, will happen between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M. between Sunday July 31st and Saturday August 6th.
mdislander.com
Caring for Maine’s wildlife – one animal at a time
BAR HARBOR — Every corner of Acadia Wildlife Center teems with environmental art, hands-on exhibits and nature collections to capture any curiosity for hours. But beyond the trove of zoologist treasures lays an even more fascinating discovery: the furry, feathery and scaly creatures tucked into tailored enclosures. Ann Rivers...
Comments / 0