Veterans frustrated as Senate fails to pass “PACT Act”

www.wect.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSNBC
Why did the GOP reject a bill to help veterans exposed to toxins?
It may not have been the highest profile legislative fight of the year, but the Senate was expected to do something important for a sizable group of American veterans last night. As The Hill reported, Republicans had other ideas. Republican lawmakers blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate...
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Joe Manchin Agrees To Sweeping Legislation To Raise Taxes On Wealthy, Invest In Climate
The proposed legislation, called the "Inflation Reduction Act,” will raise taxes on the wealthy to fund investments in climate and health care.
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chuck Schumer says he will give ‘our Republican friends’ another chance to pass burn pits bill before recess
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to give “our Republican friends” one more chance to vote on the burn pits bill before the Senate goes off on a one-month recess.Mr Schumer spoke to The Independent on Capitol Hill on Thursday hours after GOP lawmakers voted to block a landmark bill that would provide much-needed healthcare and disability benefits to veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.The Democrat revealed he plans to bring the vote back to the Senate floor on Monday in a last-ditch effort to get the bill passed before lawmakers head...
Vox
Senate Republicans burned a bill that would have helped veterans — here’s why
Republicans blocked a bill on Wednesday that many saw as a bipartisan slam dunk, which aimed to expand certain benefits for veterans due to toxic exposure they experienced while deployed, leaving many veterans and their supporters shocked. The PACT Act, a bill that would have expanded the Department of Veterans...
Sen. Manchin, Sen. Murkowski test positive for COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he’s fully vaccinated and boosted. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West...
POLITICO
How did the Senate go from partisan battle lines over a microchips bill to easy bipartisan passage? A pivotal briefing and CEO pressure helped, Chuck Schumer said.
The majority leader identified the moment he got Mitch McConnell's buy-in. Pulling CHIPS from the trash: One month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued an ultimatum to Democrats — abandon your party-line reconciliation spending plans, or kiss GOP support for your prized semiconductor bill goodbye. Fast forward a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Senate GOP opposition delays, but likely won’t thwart, veterans' healthcare bill
Senate Republicans largely voted against advancing a recent veterans' healthcare bill in a surprise move that infuriated veterans' advocates and forced Democrats to put the sweeping legislation on hold temporarily. A procedural motion on Wednesday to end debate on the bill, named the Honoring our PACT Act, failed in a...
Republicans Tweet Support For Troops, Right Before Blocking A Veterans Health Care Bill
"None of them care — except to tweet,” Jon Stewart said after GOP lawmakers stalled a bill meant to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
MilitaryTimes
Angry veterans advocates scramble to save toxic exposure bill after surprise setback
Veterans advocates scheduled a victory-lap press conference outside the Capitol for Thursday morning in anticipation of passing new toxic exposure benefits legislation. But after 41 Senate Republicans blocked the measure on Wednesday night, the event turned into a obscenity-laced rage fest instead. “America’s heroes who fought our wars are outside...
Jon Stewart rails against Pat Toomey, other Senate Republicans over stalled burn pits legislation
(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democrats and comedian and activist Jon Stewart railed against Senate Republicans who voted against legislation to help veterans suffering from ailments related to toxic burn pits, calling it a "gut punch" to the veterans who had come to Capitol Hill to celebrate the legislation.Stewart, speaking Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," said later of lawmakers, "I'm used to lies. I'm used to hypocrisy. I'm used to their cowardice. I'm not used to the cruelty, the casual cruelty ... a bill they had fought for, for more than a decade."Senate Minority Leader...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
On bill to aid veterans exposed to toxins, Cruz’s pitch falls short
It seems like the sort of bill that should’ve passed unanimously. The legislation’s formal name is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (S.3373), but most folks just call it the PACT Act, and it’s tough to argue against its merits.
Senate Passes Capito Water Resources Bill Containing Major West Virginia Wins
Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), along with Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) led the Senate in passing the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. WRDA authorizes...
Schumer to set vote on bill that helps veterans impacted by burn pits
NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia lawmakers nearly passed on Friday the nation's first law banning abortion since Roe vs. Wade was struck. But the Republican-led state Senate had one qualm with the version of the bill already passed by the House of Delegates, which would've banned abortions after 14 weeks: it didn't go far enough.
Comments / 0