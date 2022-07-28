KU’s Kenny Logan Jr. named to another preseason watch list

www2.ljworld.com
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
This week in Kansas State tweets - August 1, 2022
It's the first day of August and football season is just around the corner. It's also time for us to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from the previous seven days. K-State football begins its fall camp this week, with players reporting on Tuesday and...
One Final Look at the 2021-2022 Red Raider Basketball Team
I was going through my photos of Tech Sports last year and realized it was a good time to show a few of my favorite images of the players from the 2021/2022 Basketball season. In Coach Mark Adams inaugural season, we learned a great deal about Adams with the most important being that Adams had as much to do with the success of the last few seasons as former Coach Chris Beard.
Longhorns Hire UNLV Assistant to Chris Beard's Staff
Texas will have a new face on the bench for 2022-23.
2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: WR Brian Darby
Leading up to the start of training camp in August, AllSooners examines OU players who could surprise and have a big year.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oklahoma State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. So Texas and Oklahoma are looking to get out. Okay, so then who’s going to be the anchor tenant in the mall in 2024...
Oklahoma State football game-by-game predictions for 2022 season
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State has a streak of 16-consecutive winning seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have been one of the nation's most consistent programs since Mike Gundy took over as head coach 17 years ago. The 2021 season was historic for the Pokes as they reached 12 wins for just the second time in program history, played in the Big 12 title game for the first time and defeated Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl after facing 21-point deficit.
TCU commit Avion Carter talks RiffRam Day
TCU hosted several prospects on campus Saturday for their RiffRam Day and among the visitors in town was Amarillo Tascosa defensive lineman Avion Carter. Carter, who committed to the Frogs earlier this summer, is the highest-rated recruit for TCU's 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 35 defensive line prospect in the nation and No. 38 overall player in Texas. Carter is also ranked in the 247Sports Top247 players, ranked No. 219 overall in the nation.
