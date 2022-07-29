ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle crashes after FGCU's major traffic project aims to reduce speeding

By Rashaád Vann
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f81Ak_0gy1hR3R00

Florida Gulf Coast University campus police are calling on drivers to stop speeding after a motorcycle crashed near the FGCU South Bridge Loop on Thursday night.

The motorcycle operator survived. However, they are reminding everyone coming through the area that it is now one-way. It is not a raceway.

FGCU student, Alex Woodall, said he hopes the work on the university's major traffic project will keep everyone safe.

“There’s a lot of confusion at those intersections, especially with a whole new load of students coming in the fall,” Woodall said. “It's going to be a lot more hectic.”

According to the university's media relations office, South Bridge Loop is now a one-way road to enhance safety.

The area includes:

  • Five dorm facilities
  • One dining hall
  • One large parking garage
  • One fitness center

Drivers and cyclists have plenty to watch for with more people crossing South Bridge Loop Road.

“Some of them drive a little bit fast but most of them drive slow,” Sebastian Viviani, a FGCU Student said. “So yeah, I think some of them have to slow down a little bit.”

“I believe they have to just follow the rules,” Andrea Aspron, another FGCU Student said. “I believe all the stop signs, all the lights and everything - I think they should follow that.”

It also comes as summer break is in its final few weeks before thousands of students return to campus with a new traffic flow.

“There's a lot of people, a lot of reckless drivers, a lot of new drivers,” Woodall said. “As you can see, a lot of people here don't even know how to park as well.”

The university's major traffic project will be complete by the end of the week.

Comments / 0

 

