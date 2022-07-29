New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners announces trustees

essexnewsdaily.com
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey
Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
UPDATE as of Monday 8/1... Rain, glorious rain! We had a batch of wet weather slide through New Jersey overnight. Top rainfall totals approached an inch. It makes a little dent in our drought status — maybe rewinding the clock about a week. But it was not a drought buster — the rest of my concerns and analysis below is still valid.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
NJDOT announces $161.25M in county aid
TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced July 27 the release of $161.25 million in fiscal 2023 county aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level. The program is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund. Essex County will receive $9,801,233.
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation awarding second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act grants to schools
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed A4224/S2830 and A4225/S2831 into law, awarding school districts and county colleges a second round of grant funding through the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA). The grants will fund improvements to and enhancements of career and technical education (CTE)...
AG launches new office to enforce New Jersey’s new firearm safety legislation
TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced July 25 the creation of a Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office — a first-in-the-nation office with the specific mandate of bringing civil enforcement actions against firearm companies to hold them accountable for violations of the law that harm the health and safety of New Jersey residents.
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
These New Jersey Hospitals Rank As Some Of The Best In America
When you're sick, it is good to know that you are in excellent hands in New Jersey. U.S. News and World Report just evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties and 19 procedures and you will be proud to know that New Jersey represents itself with excellence. This is information I really want to know before someone I love gets sick.
SOPAC executive director ends tenure at performing arts center
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Performing Arts Center’s board Chairperson Douglas Newman announced July 28 that SOPAC’s executive director, Dee Billia, recently left her position after years of senior leadership. Billia joined SOPAC nine years ago as director of external relations and led its marketing and...
N.J. has the 7th highest rents in the nation, report says. Here’s what a typical apartment costs.
A New Jersey resident would need to make more than $65,000 a year, or $31.32 an hour, to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the state, according to a report released Thursday. The rental market has become a “predatory sector of profit-making,” said Staci Berger, of the Housing and Community...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
