Abortion ruling will worsen military personnel crisis, Pentagon says

Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency for abortion access
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — President Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access, even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like "a great option." He also offered a message to people enraged by the...
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
Defense One
House Republicans Skip Abortion Hearing With Military Doctors, Troops
One by one, doctors and active duty U.S. troops pleaded with members of the House Armed Services Committee to do more to help protect access to abortion after the repeal of Roe v. Wade. They shared their stories and offered stark warnings about the challenges service members face accessing abortion already.
Senate Dems To VA Sec: You Have The Authority To Provide Abortions To Veterans. Do It.
The Department of Veterans Affairs “must do everything in its power” to provide reproductive care to its 555,000 female vets, a group of Senate Democrats said.
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities
When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming, without evidence, that the child could have still legally obtained an abortion in Ohio under a near-total abortion ban that exempts only mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.Catherine Glenn Foster, president of the anti-abortion Americans United for Life, added another defense for young...
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
I had an abortion 15 years ago. Now I'm fighting in the Georgia state house for your rights
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has felt like a gut punch -- not only because women deserve every opportunity that men have, but because I had an abortion 15 years ago. Mine is not the kind of story that any mother who has been in...
Slate
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
Washington Examiner
Abortion trigger laws exist in 13 states: Here's where legal challenges stand
At least 13 states have abortion laws in place that are designed to be “triggered” and take effect automatically or by quick state action now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Since the high court's June 24 decision, near-total abortion bans have been enacted in...
Medical students shunned a doctor because of her abortion views. Is this what America has become?
The lack of middle ground is out of line with polls that show the majority of Americans want compromise on abortion laws.
Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress
Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Protesters Descend On Indiana Statehouse As Abortion-Banning Process Begins
Both opponents and supporters of abortion rights gathered to protest at the Indiana statehouse on Monday as legislators assembled for a special session on banning the procedure. The session, which may last several weeks, will give Senate Republicans a chance to introduce a bill prohibiting abortion with few exceptions. If...
Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. The Senate vote 28-18 against the amendment following a debate that was delayed for five hours as GOP senators met privately amid days of public division over how strict such exceptions should be limited — and intense objections to those exceptions from anti-abortion activists. Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis called for removing the rape and incest exceptions, a move that would have left the bill only allowing abortions deemed necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. “Exceptions equal death for unborn innocent children,” Young said.
