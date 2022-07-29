Abortion ruling will worsen military personnel crisis, Pentagon says

When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming, without evidence, that the child could have still legally obtained an abortion in Ohio under a near-total abortion ban that exempts only mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.Catherine Glenn Foster, president of the anti-abortion Americans United for Life, added another defense for young...

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO